This has led many analysts to wonder if India will be economically and diplomatically able to invest more in the Chabahar Port, given Iran’s financial inability to bear the costs. It goes without saying that New Delhi doesn’t have a fast-growing and satisfactory economic structure to financially support Iran in the wake of crushing sanctions.

India has sought funding from Japan for the 508-kilometre-long Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project and $35 billion more for some infrastructural projects. How can India invest considerable capital in the port and connectivity projects in Iran and Afghanistan when it has sought external technical and financial assistance to build its roads and railway lines?