Chabahar Satellite Launch Center

Should Iran launch an astronaut into space before India (~2022)?

The development of the Chabahar Space Launch Station is the next step


After the martyrdom of Shaheed Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian self-imposed moratorium on space development is over.

With the plan to launch one satellite every season, with 6 satellites now in the pipeline, and to support the new 4 meters diameter solid propellant Sourosh space launcher, the Imam Khomeini Space Center (IKSLC) LC-2 will not suffice.

In addition, to reach geosynchronous orbits, for more energy efficiency, a third space center must be built in the most southern part of Iran.

Lastly, to support its manned space program, that plans a slashdown recovery for its spacecraft, and unlike the land-recovered Soyuz and Shenzhou spacecrafts, this space center must be located along the coastline, like India's Satish Dhawan Space Centre and North Korea's Tonghae SLC!

Finally, to avoid the reentry of these new massive rocket stages over populated area of Iran, this space center must be located along the coast.

This project was first envisaged back in the 2010s, then postponed following the JCPOA and the moratorium on space development.

But it's official now, the construction of the Chabahar Satellite Lanch Center is restarted.

The short video footage of the construction of the IKSLC Vertical Assembly Building is not a coincidence...

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1222238582775173122

http://archive.is/n8SzH/c61f4c5cc3cf392c2f46e3204aa95b5b647da211.png ; https://archive.is/n8SzH/0b91240a28d2cc8a4d8d5ef83190aeb59e8ce61e/scr.png ; https://twitter.com/barari_ir/status/1222238582775173122 ; Morteza Barari - مرتضی براری@barari_ir ; 8:22 PM · Jan 28, 2020
1. Completion of major studies and designs of the Chabahar Space Launch Center. The development of the Chabahar Space Launch Station is the next step.




I think for Iran at least for now sending a multi ton communication sat into a GSO orbit using a 100% domestic SLV should be the number 1 priority and until that is accomplished spending any resources towards a manned space program is nothing but a waist of money...…
 
Iran already has satellite launch centre. What it does not have is a satellite launch vehicle. Iran did not put any moratorium on missile or SLV testing. Even as recently as few months back Iran has tried to launch satellite but the SLV went on fire and Trump even tweeted a drone photo to ridicule Iran. So, Soleimani's death will not change anything. It is a fact that Iran does not have satellite launch technology and just construction of launch centre won't change that

VEVAK said:
I think for Iran at least for now sending a multi ton communication sat into a GSO orbit using a 100% domestic SLV should be the number 1 priority and until that is accomplished spending any resources towards a manned space program is nothing but a waist of money...…
Click to expand...
Iran does not have technology to launch into LEO. Iran does not have technology to make semiconductor chipset needed to power satellites. How will Iran launch a satellite if it can't make either the satellite or the launch vehicle?
 
Edit:

According to this translator:


2:25 AM · Jan 30, 2020·Twitter

Overview of the new Iranian SLV projects announced by AIO spokesman Ahmad Hosseini

• The next SLV in the pipeline is Sarir, which is based on Simorgh but will have a new upper stage. Overall length will be about 35m with a diameter of 2.4m for the whole length of the missile.

• Soroush is a project planned for the more distant future and will be a liquid-propellant SLV with a diameter of 4m.

• Hosseini also mentioned that they are pursuing solid-propellant SLV technology to 'reduce prices' and stated that he hopes 'this can be published in the future'

https://twitter.com/fab_hinz/status/1222692250859106304



http://archive.ph/0OrxU/9f9a3c1077bdf1cff7beaf81449d713dbde966c9.jpg ; https://archive.ph/0OrxU/6a1203be054bb51064f016976afbc519a507bcac/scr.png ; https://www.mashreghnews.ir/news/1036082/سفیر-رسما-بازنشسته-شد-تا-سیمرغ-مهیای-سفر-فضایی-شود-طلسم ; http://archive.ph/iYTBG
2. The new Iranian Sarir compared to the Simorgh (Safir-2) and Safir-1.
2. The new Iranian Sarir compared to the Simorgh (Safir-2) and Safir-1.

Meaning that the 80 tons thrust Paektusan-1 series engine will be fitted on the 4 meters diameter Soroush but neither the Sarir nor Sepehr!
Smarana Mitra said:
Iran already has satellite launch centre. What it does not have is a satellite launch vehicle. Iran did not put any moratorium on missile or SLV testing. Even as recently as few months back Iran has tried to launch satellite but the SLV went on fire and Trump even tweeted a drone photo to ridicule Iran. So, Soleimani's death will not change anything. It is a fact that Iran does not have satellite launch technology and just construction of launch centre won't change that


Iran does not have technology to launch into LEO. Iran does not have technology to make semiconductor chipset needed to power satellites. How will Iran launch a satellite if it can't make either the satellite or the launch vehicle?
It is indeed a tragic situation for India to see that even under the most brutal regime of sanction, Iran can challenge and ultimately beat a rival with a billion and a half population. Especially one that receives all the technological help from all major space powers, such as Israel, the European Space Agency, France, the U.S.A., Russia.

Most embarrassing is the fact that India's own spacesuits are revealed to be worthless other than for public stunt purpose, to the point it has now to import them from Russia, along all the seats and windows, leaving serious question about the soundness of the Gaganyaan space capsule's design itself!

And that's not all, the training of the Indian vyomanauts will be done overseas, in Moscow, while the space medicine personnel would be trained in France!

August 23, 2019 22:30

The training will cover astronauts’ life support systems, health monitoring, medicine, radiation protection, protection from space debris and personal hygiene systems, CNES president Jean-Yves Le Gall had said here last September.

https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/s...ine-for-indian-astronauts/article29236527.ece
http://archive.ph/lwJs0

So little indigenous, that there is nothing to boast about. With the Vikas engine derived from the French Viking engine, that powers its GSLV-MkIII, India is a beggar when it comes to space engineering.

Meanwhile, Iran that has chosen an incremental strategy starting with a single seater and a suborbital flight, before any orbital attempt, can send an astronaut into a 120 km suborbital flight within months!

Worse for ISRO, Iran is not the only one in this situation.

The list, incomplete as of January 2020:

North Korea
Hwasong-15 manned suborbital launcher (payload capacity of several 100 of kg in LEO)
Unha-9 manned orbital launcher (able to place 3'000 kg into LEO)

Turkey
DeltaV's manned suborbital launcher (payload capacity of several 100 of kg in LEO)
Roketsan's Simsek manned orbital launcher (able to place 1'500 kg into LEO)

Japan
Interstellar Technologies' Zero SLV, as a manned suborbital launcher (payload capacity of several 100 of kg in LEO)

Iran
Safir-1D manned suborbital launcher (payload capacity of under 100 kg in LEO)


http://archive.ph/Ha5TW/70f3557d22c104794a2e8a9eef4e163a29c1e940.png ; https://archive.ph/Ha5TW/82ec45505c6bfff64a2c1e7eb92743275ff54aad/scr.png ; http://web.archive.org/web/20191231005858/https://i.imgur.com/1EQrjoa.png
1. U.S. Redstone-Mercury, North Korean Hwasong-15 and Unha-9, Turkish DeltaV's SLV and Roketsan's Simsek, Japanese Interstellar Technologies' Zero, Iranian Safir-1D.





Smarana Mitra said:
Iran already has satellite launch centre. What it does not have is a satellite launch vehicle. Iran did not put any moratorium on missile or SLV testing. Even as recently as few months back Iran has tried to launch satellite but the SLV went on fire and Trump even tweeted a drone photo to ridicule Iran. So, Soleimani's death will not change anything. It is a fact that Iran does not have satellite launch technology and just construction of launch centre won't change that


Iran does not have technology to launch into LEO. Iran does not have technology to make semiconductor chipset needed to power satellites. How will Iran launch a satellite if it can't make either the satellite or the launch vehicle?
Click to expand...
Satellite are mostly build on industrial of thr shelf chipsets . the ones built in 1.2 micro to 45 nano meter Fabs.
 
http://archive.ph/MyDlK/1b8e92c320ef38b898d1df22c73f2ddbd3151d41.jpg ; https://archive.ph/MyDlK/ca369d8eb58f33c32390ee1606e36971f79e43f8/scr.png ; https://cdn.britannica.com/96/178996-050-54B40EB9/Dreadnoughtus-size-fossil-sauropod-2009.jpg ; https://www.britannica.com/list/titanosaurs-8-of-the-worlds-biggest-dinosaurs
2. Elephant Vs Dreadnoughtus
Galactic Penguin SST said:
It is indeed a tragic situation for India to see that even under the most brutal regime of sanction, Iran can challenge and ultimately beat a rival with a billion and a half population. Especially one that receives all the technological help from all major space powers, such as Israel, the European Space Agency, France, the U.S.A., Russia.

Most embarrassing is the fact that India's own spacesuits are revealed to be worthless other than for public stunt purpose, to the point it has now to import them from Russia, along all the seats and windows, leaving serious question about the soundness of the Gaganyaan space capsule's design itself!

And that's not all, the training of the Indian vyomanauts will be done overseas, in Moscow, while the space medicine personnel would be trained in France!

August 23, 2019 22:30

The training will cover astronauts’ life support systems, health monitoring, medicine, radiation protection, protection from space debris and personal hygiene systems, CNES president Jean-Yves Le Gall had said here last September.

https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/s...ine-for-indian-astronauts/article29236527.ece
http://archive.ph/lwJs0
ISRO was always supposed to be defence arm rather than fancy prestige one for taking people into space. ISRO's sole agenda is to send satellites and provide military and economic assistance to India. So, India is choosing to import suits from abroad. India does not want to take unnecessary risk or waste more resources on space suits and medicines without any long term benefit. Gaganyaan is just a prestige launch, not a strategic one.

Galactic Penguin SST said:
So little indigenous, that there is nothing to boast about. With the Vikas engine derived from the French Viking engine, that powers its GSLV-MkIII, India is a beggar when it comes to space engineering.
Nonsense. France only gave engine fit for small sounding rockets. India would have developed its own engine even otherwise. French technology is in turn derived from German V2 rockets. The major PSLV engine engine - Vikas engine was indigenously made by Indian without any foreign help. France gave the sounding rocket engine in 70s but India found that the design is not scalable and hence had to design its own Vikas engine for larger SLv.

Galactic Penguin SST said:
Meanwhile, Iran that has chosen an incremental strategy starting with a single seater and a suborbital flight, before any orbital attempt, can send an astronaut into a 120 km suborbital flight within months!

Worse for ISRO, Iran is not the only one in this situation.

The list, incomplete as of January 2020:
When one can't place a satellite, what is the point talking of sending a person? The suborbital flight of just 120 kilometres mean nothing. The technology of Gaganyaan is to keep the module in LEO, not suborbital path. Even a short missile travels at 120km altitude.

Galactic Penguin SST said:
With the announced Sourosh solid propellant launcher of 4 meters diameter, Iran is even easily dwarfing the Indian's S-200 solid rocket strap-on booster of 3.2 meters diameter used in the GSLV-MkIII.

The Indian thrust 5,150 kN S-200 is outgunned by the Iranian's 10,000 kN thrust Sourosh.

Elephant Vs Dreadnoughtus sort of speak.
Talk of this after it is completed. Turkey has been talking of satellite launch since 2013 but till date could not even establish a space agency.

Hack-Hook said:
Satellite are mostly build on industrial of thr shelf chipsets . the ones built in 1.2 micro to 45 nano meter Fabs.
No, satellites need special chipsets as the temperature, pressure and other conditions of space have to be considered. If the chipset can't withstand the huge radiation or high intensity solar flare effects, then the chip will fail along with the satellite. The chipset used is of older generation - 90nm to 1.2um as latest small node ones can't withstand such high heat and radiations of space.
 
Galactic Penguin SST said:
Especially one that receives all the technological help from all major space powers, such as Israel, the European Space Agency, France, the U.S.A., Russia.
Mind elaborating what you mean by this? There is not a single country that has not benefitted from tech transfer in one form or another.

Some examples:

Soviet Scud engine -----> North korean NoDong/Iranian Shahab
RD-250 ------> North korean 80T force engine flight tested on Hwasong-15
RD-810 -------> Indian SCE-200
RD-801 --------> Chinese YF-100
 
The Hwasong-15's engine is indigenous, in that it took some 20 years to develop, and it is so advanced, that even Ukraine can't produce it: one single nozzle fully gimballed, and developing up to ~100 ton-thrust! Only on par with Russia's technology.

Ukraine's 80 ton-force engine is dual nozzles and can't swivel at all! They need to add four stearing vernier engines to their rocket! Totally different beast.

But both might share the same lineage. The Paektusan-1 engine is rumored to have originated from collected rocket scrap. Far from being a technology transfer like the Viking engine, with prototype, blueprints and training.

And stop the 'all rockets originated in Germany' litany, because we can add that all German rockets have originated in China -thereafter being spread after the fall of the Pax Mongolica- as well.






Smarana Mitra said:
Iran does not have technology to launch into LEO.
Iran has literally launched multiple satellite in LEO since 2009. You're the guy that once claimed Iranian Fateh-110 missiles was a "liquid fuelled ballistic missile" so I should not be surprised you're this clueless.

Iran does not have technology to make semiconductor chipset needed to power satellites. How will Iran launch a satellite if it can't make either the satellite or the launch vehicle?
Does not have technology according to who? you? You have no credibility to be taken seriously given your history of worthless claims.
 
Philosopher. said:
Iran has literally launched multiple satellite in LEO since 2009. You're the guy that once claimed Iranian Fateh-110 missiles was a "liquid fuelled ballistic missile" so I should not be surprised you're this clueless.
Iran has launched satellites to unstable LEO and none of the satellites stayed for more than 3 months in stable orbit.

Philosopher. said:
Does not have technology according to who? you? You have no credibility to be taken seriously given your history of worthless claims.
I admit to my mistake about Fateh 110. I only meant to say that Iran does not have any accurate MRBM or longer range missile with solid fuel. Fateh is a SRBM and hence my classification of it as Liquid fuel was a mistake. Anyone can get confused. At least, unlike you, I am more factually correct most of the time.

But considering your worthless and shameless claims, I am not so bad after all.

Galactic Penguin SST said:
The Hwasong-15's engine is indigenous, in that it took some 20 years to develop, and it is so advanced, that even Ukraine can't produce it: one single nozzle fully gimballed, and developing up to ~100 ton-thrust! Only on par with Russia's technology.
The fact that North Korea was able to develop hydrogen bomb, ICBM and even has developed semiconductor fabrication facility (3um older generation ones) does not mean Iran has them too. So, it is irrelevant here.

Ukraine is a failed state and its technology are the only ones which it got from USSR when it disintegrated. Ukraine has no indigenous technology of its own and all R&D base is in Russia.

Galactic Penguin SST said:
And stop the 'all rockets originated in Germany' litany, because we can add that all German rockets have originated in China -thereafter being spread after the fall of the Pax Mongolica- as well.
Don't talk trash. I said that all rockets originated from Germany because you made a claim that Indian space rocket is derived from French mini-rocket technology. The difference between ISRO Vikas engine and French engine which France gave India was so great that it was similar to saying Germany V2 rocket is basis for all rockets.
 
Smarana Mitra said:
Iran has launched satellites to unstable LEO and none of the satellites stayed for more than 3 months in stable orbit.
Those satellites were not suppose stay there for longer than those periods. You questions Iran's ability to launch into LEO which is clearly a none-sensical claim.



I admit to my mistake about Fateh 110. I only meant to say that Iran does not have any accurate MRBM or longer range missile with solid fuel.
Are you not getting tired of embarrassing yourself? Iran literally showed its impressive accuracy of its solid fuelled missiles (and liquid) just couple of weeks ago. No other nation has demonstrated accurate ballistic missiles in practise like Iran has.

Fateh is a SRBM and hence my classification of it as Liquid fuel was a mistake. Anyone can get confused. At least, unlike you, I am more factually correct most of the time.
You're factually correct in your own fantasy land perhaps. You're seen as a laughing stock in this forum.

But considering your worthless and shameless claims, I am not so bad after all.
I make no comments that are not backed by real life proof. You can't even tell the difference between a liquid fuelled missile systems and a solid one. A laughing stock, like I said.
 
Galactic Penguin SST said:
The Hwasong-15's engine is indigenous, in that it took some 20 years to develop, and it is so advanced, that even Ukraine can't produce it: one single nozzle fully gimballed, and developing up to ~100 ton-thrust! Only on par with Russia's technology.

Ukraine's 80 ton-force engine is dual nozzles and can't swivel at all! They need to add four stearing vernier engines to their rocket! Totally different beast.

But both might share the same lineage. The Paektusan-1 engine is rumored to have originated from collected rocket scrap. Far from being a technology transfer like the Viking engine, with prototype, blueprints and training.

And stop the 'all rockets originated in Germany' litany, because we can add that all German rockets have originated in China -thereafter being spread after the fall of the Pax Mongolica- as well.



http://archive.ph/0OrxU/9f9a3c1077bdf1cff7beaf81449d713dbde966c9.jpg ; https://archive.ph/0OrxU/6a1203be054bb51064f016976afbc519a507bcac/scr.png ; https://www.mashreghnews.ir/news/1036082/سفیر-رسما-بازنشسته-شد-تا-سیمرغ-مهیای-سفر-فضایی-شود-طلسم ; http://archive.ph/iYTBG
1. The new Iranian Sarir compared to the Simorgh (Safir-2) and Safir-1.
1. The new Iranian Sarir compared to the Simorgh (Safir-2) and Safir-1.


Notice the engine bay of the Sarir, much bigger in height than that of the Simorgh. (Maybe upgraded engines to the 80 tons thrust Paektusan-1 series? In this case 4 engines x 80 ton-forces would produce 320 ton-force at liftoff)






:cool::smokin:8-)
H-15 uses a clone RD-250 engine everyone knows this. Paketusan engine is nothing more than RD-250 clone same as how Nodong uses Soviet engine clone.

You think it’s coincidence that North Korea went from 80% failure rate and Tapedong 1&2 series to “magically” developing H-14 and H-15 in under a decade?

It’s clear China or some state entity or big black market player transferred the knowledge of RD-250 to NK. Calling Paektusan engine “indigenous” design is a propaganda.
 
