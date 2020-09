Chabahar Satellite Launch Center

2:25 AM · Jan 30, 2020·Twitter



Overview of the new Iranian SLV projects announced by AIO spokesman Ahmad Hosseini



• The next SLV in the pipeline is Sarir, which is based on Simorgh but will have a new upper stage. Overall length will be about 35m with a diameter of 2.4m for the whole length of the missile.



• Soroush is a project planned for the more distant future and will be a liquid-propellant SLV with a diameter of 4m.



• Hosseini also mentioned that they are pursuing solid-propellant SLV technology to 'reduce prices' and stated that he hopes 'this can be published in the future'



▲ 2. The new Iranian Sarir compared to the Simorgh (Safir-2) and Safir-1.

Smarana Mitra said: Iran already has satellite launch centre. What it does not have is a satellite launch vehicle. Iran did not put any moratorium on missile or SLV testing. Even as recently as few months back Iran has tried to launch satellite but the SLV went on fire and Trump even tweeted a drone photo to ridicule Iran. So, Soleimani's death will not change anything. It is a fact that Iran does not have satellite launch technology and just construction of launch centre won't change that





Iran does not have technology to launch into LEO. Iran does not have technology to make semiconductor chipset needed to power satellites. How will Iran launch a satellite if it can't make either the satellite or the launch vehicle? Click to expand...





The training will cover astronauts’ life support systems, health monitoring, medicine, radiation protection, protection from space debris and personal hygiene systems, CNES president Jean-Yves Le Gall had said here last September.



▲ 1. U.S. Redstone-Mercury, North Korean Hwasong-15 and Unha-9, Turkish DeltaV's SLV and Roketsan's Simsek, Japanese Interstellar Technologies' Zero, Iranian Safir-1D.

According to this translator:Meaning that the 80 tons thrust Paektusan-1 series engine will be fitted on the 4 meters diameter Soroush but neither the Sarir nor Sepehr!It is indeed a tragic situation for India to see that even under the most brutal regime of sanction, Iran can challenge and ultimately beat a rival with a billion and a half population. Especially one that receives all the technological help from all major space powers, such as Israel, the European Space Agency, France, the U.S.A., Russia.Most embarrassing is the fact that India's own spacesuits are revealed to be worthless other than for public stunt purpose, to the point it has now to import them from Russia , along all the seats and windows, leaving serious question about the soundness of the Gaganyaan space capsule's design itself!And that's not all, the training of the Indian vyomanauts will be done overseas, in Moscow, while the space medicine personnel would be trained in France!So little indigenous, that there is nothing to boast about. With the Vikas engine derived from the French Viking engine, that powers its GSLV-MkIII, India is a beggar when it comes to space engineering.Meanwhile, Iran that has chosen an incremental strategy starting with a single seater and a suborbital flight, before any orbital attempt, can send an astronaut into a 120 km suborbital flight within months!Worse for ISRO, Iran is not the only one in this situation.The list, incomplete as of January 2020:Hwasong-15 manned suborbital launcher (payload capacity of several 100 of kg in LEO)Unha-9 manned orbital launcher (able to place 3'000 kg into LEO)DeltaV's manned suborbital launcher (payload capacity of several 100 of kg in LEO)Roketsan's Simsek manned orbital launcher (able to place 1'500 kg into LEO)Interstellar Technologies' Zero SLV, as a manned suborbital launcher (payload capacity of several 100 of kg in LEO)Safir-1D manned suborbital launcher (payload capacity of under 100 kg in LEO)