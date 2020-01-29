Chabahar Satellite Launch Center

The development of the Chabahar Space Launch Station is the next step

http://archive.is/n8SzH/c61f4c5cc3cf392c2f46e3204aa95b5b647da211.png ; https://archive.is/n8SzH/0b91240a28d2cc8a4d8d5ef83190aeb59e8ce61e/scr.png ; https://twitter.com/barari_ir/status/1222238582775173122 ; Morteza Barari - مرتضی براری@barari_ir ; 8:22 PM · Jan 28, 2020

▲ 1. Completion of major studies and designs of the Chabahar Space Launch Center. The development of the Chabahar Space Launch Station is the next step.

After the martyrdom of Shaheed Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian self-imposed moratorium on space development is over.With the plan to launch one satellite every season, with 6 satellites now in the pipeline, and to support the new 4 meters diameter solid propellant Sourosh space launcher, the Imam Khomeini Space Center (IKSLC) LC-2 will not suffice.In addition, to reach geosynchronous orbits, for more energy efficiency, a third space center must be built in the most southern part of Iran.Lastly, to support its manned space program, that plans a slashdown recovery for its spacecraft, and unlike the land-recovered Soyuz and Shenzhou spacecrafts, this space center must be located along the coastline, like India's Satish Dhawan Space Centre and North Korea's Tonghae SLC!Finally, to avoid the reentry of these new massive rocket stages over populated area of Iran, this space center must be located along the coast.This project was first envisaged back in the 2010s, then postponed following the JCPOA and the moratorium on space development.But it's official now, the construction of the Chabahar Satellite Lanch Center is restarted.The short video footage of the construction of the IKSLC Vertical Assembly Building is not a coincidence...