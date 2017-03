Chabahar port jointly developed by India and Iran mustn’t be viewed as a counter to Gwadar Port developed by China - Pakistan.(File Photo)Rebuffing perceptions that the Chabahar Port jointly developed by India and Iran, is being viewed as a counter to Gwadar Port, developed by China in Pakistan, Advisor to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Sheikholeslam on Tuesday said the port is for everyone and would benefit every other country including Pakistan.“The relations between India and Iran are not against everyone, they are for everyone. Chabahar will no doubt help Afghanistan, Central Asia, Iran and India and we do not mind at Pakistan and China using Chabahar, it is better that they use it. We are encouraging them to use for the benefit of Balochistan and Pakistan,” Sheikholeslam told ANI.When asked about India and Iran’s role in Afghanistan, Sheikholeslam said, “Afghan’s future and security should be determined by them. We, India and others, should help them. Some countries try to use Afghanistan in their internal politics. This would harm them. America came and it did not help them. We should assist them.”Talking about the growing significance of India-Iran relations Sheikholeslam said, “In the Iran nuclear crisis we had with America, India stood behind us and in issues like in Afghanistan, we have tried to help India. We have tried to bring energy to this country, of course you pay for it, but we want to reliable provider to India. Security of energy is much more important than any other aspects. We tried to be good buyer and seller. I think these relations will develop more and more.”Does Pakistan have any need/urge to use Chabahar port? I don't think so. What benefit we will get by using Chabahar port when we have already Gwadar and direct connectivity with CARs ?