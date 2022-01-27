Ch Shujaat asks govt to focus on public issues instead of Nawaz Sharif No one can give guarantee of life or death: PML-Q President

Chaudhry Shujaat advises govt to focus on inflation, not on Nawaz Sharif's return If govt does not work on important issues, then the country will be at stake as this is the year of deliverance, he says

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Thursday asked government to focus on issues of public instead of Nawaz Sharif’s return.Chaudhry Shujaat, in a statement, said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo will not return no matter whatsoever is done by the government.The PML-Q leader said that Pakistan will be on mercy of God if government remains obsessed with repatriation of Nawaz Sharif. It is ridiculous for those who are candidates for the PM’s job to talk about Nawaz Sharif’s return, he added.He further said that more money was spent on Nawaz Sharif’s cases than is alleged against him. No one can give guarantee of life or death as it is only in the hands of Allah Almighty.Chaudhry Shujaat further said nowadays politicians are pulling each other’s legs and they will soon see for themselves the outcome of such actions.Talking about rising commodities prices, PML-Q President said that everyone talks about inflation but no one presents recommendation on how to tackle the issue. If any party or leader gives a positive plan in the House to end inflation, I will ask my members to listen to them, he assured.