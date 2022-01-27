What's new

Ch Shujaat asks govt to focus on public issues instead of Nawaz Sharif

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
10,048
17
22,779
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1643306131390.png

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Thursday asked government to focus on issues of public instead of Nawaz Sharif’s return.

Chaudhry Shujaat, in a statement, said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo will not return no matter whatsoever is done by the government.

The PML-Q leader said that Pakistan will be on mercy of God if government remains obsessed with repatriation of Nawaz Sharif. It is ridiculous for those who are candidates for the PM’s job to talk about Nawaz Sharif’s return, he added.

He further said that more money was spent on Nawaz Sharif’s cases than is alleged against him. No one can give guarantee of life or death as it is only in the hands of Allah Almighty.

Chaudhry Shujaat further said nowadays politicians are pulling each other’s legs and they will soon see for themselves the outcome of such actions.

Talking about rising commodities prices, PML-Q President said that everyone talks about inflation but no one presents recommendation on how to tackle the issue. If any party or leader gives a positive plan in the House to end inflation, I will ask my members to listen to them, he assured.
dunyanews.tv

Ch Shujaat asks govt to focus on public issues instead of Nawaz Sharif

No one can give guarantee of life or death: PML-Q President
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv

www.geo.tv

Chaudhry Shujaat advises govt to focus on inflation, not on Nawaz Sharif's return

If govt does not work on important issues, then the country will be at stake as this is the year of deliverance, he says
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 
Last edited:
Riz

Riz

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
5,401
-1
9,139
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
View attachment 811507
Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Thursday asked government to focus on issues of public instead of Nawaz Sharif’s return.

Chaudhry Shujaat, in a statement, said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo will not return no matter whatsoever is done by the government.

The PML-Q leader said that Pakistan will be on mercy of God if government remains obsessed with repatriation of Nawaz Sharif. It is ridiculous for those who are candidates for the PM’s job to talk about Nawaz Sharif’s return, he added.

He further said that more money was spent on Nawaz Sharif’s cases than is alleged against him. No one can give guarantee of life or death as it is only in the hands of Allah Almighty.

Chaudhry Shujaat further said nowadays politicians are pulling each other’s legs and they will soon see for themselves the outcome of such actions.

Talking about rising commodities prices, PML-Q President said that everyone talks about inflation but no one presents recommendation on how to tackle the issue. If any party or leader gives a positive plan in the House to end inflation, I will ask my members to listen to them, he assured.
dunyanews.tv

Ch Shujaat asks govt to focus on public issues instead of Nawaz Sharif

No one can give guarantee of life or death: PML-Q President
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv

www.geo.tv

Chaudhry Shujaat advises govt to focus on inflation, not on Nawaz Sharif's return

If govt does not work on important issues, then the country will be at stake as this is the year of deliverance, he says
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
Click to expand...
Nawazu eaten half of Pakistan resources and this budha ghosat asking khan to forget him …lol
 
koolio

koolio

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 5, 2006
3,665
0
4,388
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
That's the problem with general Pakistanis, corruption seems halal to most, which is normal way of life by Pak standards.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
10,048
17
22,779
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
koolio said:
That's the problem with general Pakistanis, corruption seems halal to most, which is normal way of life by Pak standards.
Click to expand...
A nation that supports Corruption, Lies, Adultery, Hypocrisy and False Accusations(Bhutaan) is doomed to disaster. Our Sixth Kalma gives us a way out.
1643307209992.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Nawaz Sharif's rumoured return to Pakistan sparks another debate
2
Replies
18
Views
915
Tameem
Tameem
ejaz007
Ch Sarwar says he helped Benazir, Nawaz, Imran become PM
Replies
10
Views
343
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
NAWAZ SHARIF GIVES GO-AHEAD TO PML-N FOR IN-HOUSE CHANGE
2 3 4
Replies
53
Views
1K
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Petition challenging Nawaz Sharif's lifetime ban filed in SC
2 3
Replies
31
Views
974
Norwegian
Norwegian
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
'Something major' going to happen soon, predicts PML-N leader
2 3
Replies
41
Views
2K
Whirling_dervesh
Whirling_dervesh

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom