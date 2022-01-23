What's new

Ch Sarwar says he helped Benazir, Nawaz, Imran become PM

ejaz007

ejaz007

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 25, 2007
6,448
1
2,948
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Ch Sarwar says he helped Benazir, Nawaz, Imran become PM​

By Sabah
January 23, 2022



Ch Sarwar says he helped Benazir, Nawaz, Imran become PM

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said on Saturday that he helped Benazir Bhutto, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan become the prime minister of the country.

According to a private TV channel in an informal discussion with journalist on Saturday Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that the system in Pakistan has not failed but the people have failed. He said, "Our troubles would have increased had we failed the GSP Plus status." "I have worked very hard for this," he said adding that satisfying the international community is very important. "I used to collect 200 000 pounds funds for the party," he added.
Chaudhry Sarwar went on to say that nothing could be improved without improving the investigation system adding that this is what happens in the country when the state becomes weak and the people become strong. The Punjab governor Punjab said that he had already informed the party regarding defeat in cantonment elections and Khanewal by election adding that the PPP is affecting PTI's votebank in Punjab.
He said, "I had clash with Shehbaz Sharif over Saaf Paani and if I had not fought with Shahbaz, I probably would not have left the PMLN. In 1999 then former president Musharraf did not want Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif to visit the United States and Britain.

www.thenews.com.pk

Ch Sarwar says he helped Benazir, Nawaz, Imran become PM

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said on Saturday that he helped Benazir Bhutto, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan become...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk

 
-blitzkrieg-

-blitzkrieg-

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2015
4,184
2
5,036
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ejaz007 said:

Ch Sarwar says he helped Benazir, Nawaz, Imran become PM​

By Sabah
January 23, 2022



Ch Sarwar says he helped Benazir, Nawaz, Imran become PM

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said on Saturday that he helped Benazir Bhutto, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan become the prime minister of the country.

According to a private TV channel in an informal discussion with journalist on Saturday Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that the system in Pakistan has not failed but the people have failed. He said, "Our troubles would have increased had we failed the GSP Plus status." "I have worked very hard for this," he said adding that satisfying the international community is very important. "I used to collect 200 000 pounds funds for the party," he added.
Chaudhry Sarwar went on to say that nothing could be improved without improving the investigation system adding that this is what happens in the country when the state becomes weak and the people become strong. The Punjab governor Punjab said that he had already informed the party regarding defeat in cantonment elections and Khanewal by election adding that the PPP is affecting PTI's votebank in Punjab.
He said, "I had clash with Shehbaz Sharif over Saaf Paani and if I had not fought with Shahbaz, I probably would not have left the PMLN. In 1999 then former president Musharraf did not want Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif to visit the United States and Britain.

www.thenews.com.pk

Ch Sarwar says he helped Benazir, Nawaz, Imran become PM

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said on Saturday that he helped Benazir Bhutto, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan become...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk

Click to expand...
This queens butler needs to be told that if he has been making PMs then the system has definitely failed and that he is part of the problem.. His being part of PML-N itself is a proof he may jump the PTI ship soon.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

muhammadhafeezmalik
Khaqan, Sana claim 35 PTI MNAs in contact with PMLN
2 3
Replies
33
Views
1K
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI leader accuses Jahangir Tareen of attempting to topple PM Imran Khan's govt
Replies
0
Views
351
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Nawaz Sharif's rumoured return to Pakistan sparks another debate
2
Replies
18
Views
895
Tameem
Tameem
ziaulislam
In pictures: The rise of Nawaz Sharif and fall but he will be back
2
Replies
26
Views
900
Pandora
Pandora
ejaz007
Imran sent Nawaz out: Asad
Replies
4
Views
64
Jazzbot
Jazzbot

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom