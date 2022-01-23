Ch Sarwar says he helped Benazir, Nawaz, Imran become PM​

By SabahJanuary 23, 2022LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said on Saturday that he helped Benazir Bhutto, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan become the prime minister of the country.According to a private TV channel in an informal discussion with journalist on Saturday Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that the system in Pakistan has not failed but the people have failed. He said, "Our troubles would have increased had we failed the GSP Plus status." "I have worked very hard for this," he said adding that satisfying the international community is very important. "I used to collect 200 000 pounds funds for the party," he added.Chaudhry Sarwar went on to say that nothing could be improved without improving the investigation system adding that this is what happens in the country when the state becomes weak and the people become strong. The Punjab governor Punjab said that he had already informed the party regarding defeat in cantonment elections and Khanewal by election adding that the PPP is affecting PTI's votebank in Punjab.He said, "I had clash with Shehbaz Sharif over Saaf Paani and if I had not fought with Shahbaz, I probably would not have left the PMLN. In 1999 then former president Musharraf did not want Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif to visit the United States and Britain.