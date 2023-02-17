What's new

Ch Fawad meets US ambassador

muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

BANNED
Jan 21, 2015
4,034
-14
3,498
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Other Rules
The journey from America overthrowing our government to America helping us. Shameful Confession of Asking US Ambassador for Help in Domestic Politics.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1626278362242027520

U.S. use blasphemy law to undermine Pakistan, same is being parroting by chanters of Madinah state. The truth is that they may actually go to the extent of dropping atomic bombs on Pakistan.
 
Last edited:
xyx007

xyx007

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 27, 2017
2,970
1
4,534
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
This is the final step in the process of removing our nuclear teeth. It will keep the whole nation busy with the drama surrounding Imran Khan and the Supreme Court.
IMG_20230217_043558.jpg
 
M. Sarmad

M. Sarmad

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 27, 2013
6,380
54
11,657
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Fawad isn't seeking US help ...

He is just taunting/letting the evil dad know that their "Haram ki Aulad" is going against his stated principles that he so strongly advocates
 
muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

BANNED
Jan 21, 2015
4,034
-14
3,498
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
xyx007 said:
This is the final step in the process of removing our nuclear teeth. It will keep the whole nation busy with the drama surrounding Imran Khan and the Supreme Court. View attachment 916720
Click to expand...

Propaganda at its best!!

National Radiation Emergency Coordination Centre (NRECC)​


The National Radiation Emergency Coordination Centre (NRECC), at PNRA Headquarters (HQ), is responsible for coordinating with licensees, government and IAEA in case of nuclear or radiological emergencies, and functions round-the-clock. NRECC is Pakistan's designated point of contact under the Convention on Early Notification of a Nuclear Accident and Convention on Assistance in the Case of a Nuclear Accident or Radiological Emergency, to which Pakistan is a State Party.


One of the main functions of NRECC during a nuclear or radiological emergency is notification and information-exchange with licensees, response organizations, Federal Government, other relevant government organizations and the IAEA. It also assesses the emergency situation and provides technical advice and support the Government in taking necessary protective measures. It works as focal point for coordination with national organizations to render or request international support under the Assistance Convention.


For its operational readiness, the centre conducts different types of emergency exercises. For example, Communication Test Exercise (COMTEX) is conducted to test the availability of dedicated communication channels among PNRA HQ, regional offices and nuclear facilities. Similarly, Mobile Radiation Monitoring Laboratory (MRML) exercises are conducted to test response capabilities of dedicated Radiation Monitoring Teams (RMTs) based at PNRA HQ and regional offices.


As a national coordination centre for this purpose, NRECC remains part of the exercises/drills conducted by licensees. It also participates in Convention Exercises (ConvEx) conducted by IAEA under Early Notification and Assistance Conventions as Pakistan’s point of contact. The ConvEx focus on verification of international communication channels and the capability of State Parties to evaluate and respond to different nuclear or radiological accidents or emergencies.


NRECC also receives information of radiation incidents and emergencies occurring worldwide from IAEA and subsequently shares it with concerned licensees and relevant national organizations and stakeholders for use as lessons learnt.

Home - pnra

www.pnra.org www.pnra.org

Every year IAEA team visits this place and other nuclear facilities in Pakistan.
 
AZ1

AZ1

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 25, 2017
10,784
-1
11,311
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
muhammadhafeezmalik said:
Propaganda at its best!!

National Radiation Emergency Coordination Centre (NRECC)​


The National Radiation Emergency Coordination Centre (NRECC), at PNRA Headquarters (HQ), is responsible for coordinating with licensees, government and IAEA in case of nuclear or radiological emergencies, and functions round-the-clock. NRECC is Pakistan's designated point of contact under the Convention on Early Notification of a Nuclear Accident and Convention on Assistance in the Case of a Nuclear Accident or Radiological Emergency, to which Pakistan is a State Party.


One of the main functions of NRECC during a nuclear or radiological emergency is notification and information-exchange with licensees, response organizations, Federal Government, other relevant government organizations and the IAEA. It also assesses the emergency situation and provides technical advice and support the Government in taking necessary protective measures. It works as focal point for coordination with national organizations to render or request international support under the Assistance Convention.


For its operational readiness, the centre conducts different types of emergency exercises. For example, Communication Test Exercise (COMTEX) is conducted to test the availability of dedicated communication channels among PNRA HQ, regional offices and nuclear facilities. Similarly, Mobile Radiation Monitoring Laboratory (MRML) exercises are conducted to test response capabilities of dedicated Radiation Monitoring Teams (RMTs) based at PNRA HQ and regional offices.


As a national coordination centre for this purpose, NRECC remains part of the exercises/drills conducted by licensees. It also participates in Convention Exercises (ConvEx) conducted by IAEA under Early Notification and Assistance Conventions as Pakistan’s point of contact. The ConvEx focus on verification of international communication channels and the capability of State Parties to evaluate and respond to different nuclear or radiological accidents or emergencies.


NRECC also receives information of radiation incidents and emergencies occurring worldwide from IAEA and subsequently shares it with concerned licensees and relevant national organizations and stakeholders for use as lessons learnt.

Home - pnra

www.pnra.org www.pnra.org

Every year IAEA team visits this place and other nuclear facilities in Pakistan.
Click to expand...
we believe you lol
 
S

Solidify

FULL MEMBER
Jan 22, 2021
1,398
-2
1,050
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Man I've been living in this country for LAST 3 months
tbh
I think THESE AWAAM of PAkistan no matter who they are
THEY F****** DESERVE THIs treatment
They NEVER NEVER LIFT THEMSELVES TO FIX anything or any govt ????

They all sit back & watch the show while other person getting hammered.
 
Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

SENIOR MEMBER
May 4, 2019
3,911
-36
2,712
Country
India
Location
India
muhammadhafeezmalik said:
The journey from America overthrowing our government to America helping us. Shameful Confession of Asking US Ambassador for Help in Domestic Politics.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1626278362242027520

U.S. use blasphemy law to undermine Pakistan, same is being parroting by chanters of Madinah state. The truth is that they may actually go to the extent of dropping atomic bombs on Pakistan.
Click to expand...

Even though he made his fair share of mistakes, Late Musharraf was still light years ahead of Pakistan's current leaders and could only be considered the country's last true nationalist leader.

I'd like to suggest that you put your differences with your organization on hold for the next five years. Everything in Pakistan will be under their control. Allow them full access for the next five years.

Ban all local national political parties, including Imran Khan and other leaders, and send them to prison for their corruptions

Open a new door for young leaders and non-corrupted leaders, who can participate in the next election after 5 years.

I know, this will never happen, but I think, it could be the best thing for Pakistan.

Please don't point guns at me; I've simply expressed my opinion based on the Hypothesis case. I don't find any present leader, including Imran Khan, capable of leading Pakistan in the coming years.
 
Last edited:
doorstar

doorstar

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 19, 2018
3,832
0
6,303
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
muhammadhafeezmalik said:
The journey from America overthrowing our government to America helping us. Shameful Confession of Asking US Ambassador for Help in Domestic Politics.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1626278362242027520

U.S. use blasphemy law to undermine Pakistan, same is being parroting by chanters of Madinah state. The truth is that they may actually go to the extent of dropping atomic bombs on Pakistan.
Click to expand...
from:
mein amreeka ko superpower nahin maanta, uska samnai sajda nahin keroon ga, allah is the only superpower

to:
pst.. hey main tainu sajda karan nu ji karda par Pakistani khotian atai jihadian de samnai nahin.

tera kasoor nahin bajway nain tenu mere khilaf warghla d'ta. meri jumlabazi mind na kar, main roos de naal mil-k tenu fatah ni karna si, bus sirf pakistanian noo bewaqoof bananda si
 
Last edited:
Salza

Salza

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 20, 2014
9,615
0
15,697
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Lol aag lug gayi pdm waloon ko if US desires cordial relations with pti now.

Very good development. Hopefully AM mends his ways as well.
 
Azad_ Kashmiri

Azad_ Kashmiri

FULL MEMBER
Oct 2, 2021
144
0
241
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Ahahahhha I just shat my pants. Nani media cell full on blast today! Post after post is “IMRAN KHAN” IMRRAAAANN”. Hahahaha. Namak haram all PDM, PMLN! Fake farmer! Hahhahaha
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

Xestan
PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chauhdry meets US Ambassador Donald Blome
Replies
12
Views
514
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Fawad Chaudhry holds hour-long meeting with US envoy Donald Blome: sources
Replies
0
Views
523
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Absolutely no truth in 'unfortunate' regime change conspiracy: US ambassador
2
Replies
23
Views
714
HAIDER
HAIDER
GamoAccu
Opinion | In India, the Case of a Missing American Ambassador
Replies
2
Views
296
One_Nation
O
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
There has never been any truth to Imran’s foreign conspiracy claims: US
2 3
Replies
44
Views
981
TruthSeeker
TruthSeeker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom