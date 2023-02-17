Ch Fawad meets US ambassador

xyx007 said: This is the final step in the process of removing our nuclear teeth. It will keep the whole nation busy with the drama surrounding Imran Khan and the Supreme Court. View attachment 916720 Click to expand...

National Radiation Emergency Coordination Centre (NRECC)​

Propaganda at its best!!The National Radiation Emergency Coordination Centre (NRECC), at PNRA Headquarters (HQ), is responsible for coordinating with licensees, government and IAEA in case of nuclear or radiological emergencies, and functions round-the-clock. NRECC is Pakistan's designated point of contact under the Convention on Early Notification of a Nuclear Accident and Convention on Assistance in the Case of a Nuclear Accident or Radiological Emergency, to which Pakistan is a State Party.One of the main functions of NRECC during a nuclear or radiological emergency is notification and information-exchange with licensees, response organizations, Federal Government, other relevant government organizations and the IAEA. It also assesses the emergency situation and provides technical advice and support the Government in taking necessary protective measures. It works as focal point for coordination with national organizations to render or request international support under the Assistance Convention.For its operational readiness, the centre conducts different types of emergency exercises. For example, Communication Test Exercise (COMTEX) is conducted to test the availability of dedicated communication channels among PNRA HQ, regional offices and nuclear facilities. Similarly, Mobile Radiation Monitoring Laboratory (MRML) exercises are conducted to test response capabilities of dedicated Radiation Monitoring Teams (RMTs) based at PNRA HQ and regional offices.As a national coordination centre for this purpose, NRECC remains part of the exercises/drills conducted by licensees. It also participates in Convention Exercises (ConvEx) conducted by IAEA under Early Notification and Assistance Conventions as Pakistan’s point of contact. The ConvEx focus on verification of international communication channels and the capability of State Parties to evaluate and respond to different nuclear or radiological accidents or emergencies.NRECC also receives information of radiation incidents and emergencies occurring worldwide from IAEA and subsequently shares it with concerned licensees and relevant national organizations and stakeholders for use as lessons learnt.Every year IAEA team visits this place and other nuclear facilities in Pakistan.