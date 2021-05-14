beijingwalker
CGTN: How can brutal U.S. cops be held accountable?
For a long time, it is not uncommon to see violent law enforcement by the U.S. police, especially against African Americans. This is a microcosm of the problem of racial discrimination in the U.S. However, few American police officers have been convicted for their brutality. What is the reason behind this? And how can the U.S. police be held accountable?
