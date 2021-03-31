[CGTN FAKE NEWS] Interview with Laurène Beaumond.

I am French and proud of it.

"My" Xinjiang: stop the tyranny of fake newsShareHas the world gone mad? "Concentration camps", "sterilization of women", "forced labor", "cultural erasure", "genocide" ... Where do these terms come from, which refer to the darkest hours in human history? So what is this parody of a lawsuit being made against China from a distance, without any concrete proof, without any valid testimony, by individuals who have never set foot in this region of the world - the region? Autonomous Uighur in Xinjiang in China - which it is certain that few people had heard of before the start of this year? Where do these new pasionarias of the “Uyghur cause” come from, this ethnic group whose fate had not preoccupied anyone until now? And the big foreign brands that have announced that they areThese attacks give a very poor image of a country which is under the rolling fire of all possible and imaginable criticism without having asked for anything. China is defending itself as best it can by publishing reports, testimonies, reports and by organizing videoconferences such as the one bringing together members of the government of the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region and the staff of the Chinese Embassy in the United Kingdom with the aim of to promote economic activity in Xinjiang, but nothing helps. This seriously undermines relations between the European Union and China, which however congratulated themselves at the start of the year for having reached a historic agreement in principle for investment. Sino-Western relations, already strained in recent times on various subjects, do notI am French and I lived almost 7 years in China. Chances of life have caused my family to live in Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang. I had the opportunity to visit the region on numerous occasions between 2014 and 2019, and I do not recognize Xinjiang which is described to me in the one I know. My trips to this region have never been for professional purposes and therefore were not "orchestrated" by any organizations, nor did I use travel agencies. Before setting foot there, I only knew this region through my reading, mostly historical novels, and its archaeological treasures, in particular the splendid 6th century Buddhist murals by Kuqa kept at the Guimet Museum in Paris. . I knew it was a mosaic of cultures, where many ethnicities lived there: Uyghurs of course but also Mongols, Russians, Kazakhs, Kirgizhs ... An immense land which played an essential role in the development of the Silk Road , which has been the object of conquest and reconquest by many peoples, each bringing their habits, customs and religions. I was also aware of the unrest that agitated the province in 2008 and 2009 and the fear of Islamist terrorist attacks in certain areas. But I wasn't sure what to expect when I got there. object of conquest and reconquest by many peoples each bringing their habits, customs and religions. I was also aware of the unrest that agitated the province in 2008 and 2009 and the fear of Islamist terrorist attacks in certain areas. But I wasn't sure what to expect when I got there. object of conquest and reconquest by many peoples each bringing their habits, customs and religions. I was also aware of the unrest that agitated the province in 2008 and 2009 and the fear of Islamist terrorist attacks in certain areas. But I wasn't sure what to expect when I got there.I stayed mainly in Urumqi, but I also went to Kashgar, Aksu and in this splendid region whose green valleys recall the Swiss Alps: Kanas. And it made the same impression on me as when I went to Inner Mongolia or the Korean Autonomous Region in Jilin: a feeling of total harmony, respect for each other, and above all an attachment to nature and to its wonders. Cultural erasure? In Xinjiang, all signage and shop signs are in Mandarin and the Turkic language spoken by Uyghurs. Administrative documents are also in both languages. Having been the victim of a health problem that forced me to stay hospitalized for a week in Urumqi in 2016, I was treated by a team of Uyghur doctors at a facility right next to one of the city's largest mosques. Every morning, I was awakened by the song of the muezzin who called the faithful to prayer and the hospital canteen was 100% halal. Hence my surprise when I read on the French-language Wikipedia page devoted to Xinjiang: “In the 2010s, hundreds of thousands of practicing Uyghur Muslims (…) went through Chinese re-education camps. Communist ideology is instilled in detainees who are tortured and forced to eat pork and drink alcohol ”. Considering the way it is written, you can feel the reliable source ... I had dinner with a Kazakh policeman, a member of the special forces of Uyghur intervention (who fortunately spoke English both!) and I remember asking them if they had encountered any obstacles in integrating the Chinese police. “None! They replied. “We talk about so much nonsense about Xinjiang, we even pay more attention to it ...” It was in 2015 and I don't think their feelings have changed since. I have seen Han people eat in Uyghur restaurants and vice versa. Mosques, the Grand Bazaar, traditional Muslim crafts, everything is preserved and enhanced. was in 2015 and I don't think their feeling has changed since. I have seen Han people eat in Uyghur restaurants and vice versa. Mosques, the Grand Bazaar, traditional Muslim crafts, everything is preserved and enhanced. was in 2015 and I don't think their feeling has changed since. I have seen Han people eat in Uyghur restaurants and vice versa. Mosques, the Grand Bazaar, traditional Muslim crafts, everything is preserved and enhanced.I do not claim to know everything about Xinjiang having been there less than ten times, but what I have seen there does not correspond at all to what some Western media are saying. I rely mainly on the testimony of people I know who have always lived there; the Han people who say they "love life in Urumqi and wouldn't leave it for the world," the Uyghurs who told me exactly the same thing. And also this couple of French tourists crossed on an Urumqi-Beijing flight, who told me that “Xinjiang was their favorite Chinese province”. In the city as in the countryside - some very poor and deserted, even if things must have improved since my visit - people seemed happy and went about their small business, quietly. Muslims celebrate their worship as they wish and dress as they wish. I did not feel any animosity from any part and I was greeted with warmth and kindness.The Xinjiang cotton controversy is particularly unfair. Uyghur forced laborers to collect cotton flowers in the fields? Are we still in the days of slavery in the United States? Fortunately, ridicule does not kill ... More than 70% of cotton is collected mechanically, given the immensity of the plots.I also don't like when people criticize my country in an unjustified manner, why shouldn't the Chinese have the right to be outraged when we say anything about theirs? Let's hear what they have to say on this and at least give them the benefit of the doubt. For my part, I am only waiting for the end of the health crisis to return to Xinjiang and laugh about it all with my family members, because it is always better than crying.========