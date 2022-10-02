beijingwalker
CGTN: China backs Palestinian people's just cause to restore national rights
13:56, 01-Oct-2022
China firmly supports the Palestinian people's just cause to fight for the restoration of their lawful national rights, and early peace talks between Palestine and Israel on the basis of the "two-state solution," Chen Xu, China's permanent representative to the United Nations Office at Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland, said on Friday.
Chen made the remarks at the 51st regular session of UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) during a general debate on the human rights situation in Palestine and other occupied Arab territories.
Chen said China supports the establishment of an independent, fully sovereign Palestinian state along the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, realizing peaceful coexistence between Palestine and Israel fundamentally and lasting peace of the Middle East, and providing a solid guarantee for people to enjoy human rights.
China will continue playing a constructive role in settling the Palestinian issue, Chen said, and providing humanitarian and anti-pandemic aid to Palestine including donations and relief supplies through the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, aiming to reach out as much as possible to Palestinian refugees and guarantee Palestinian people's basic rights.
Chen said the question of Palestine has dragged on for more than 70 years and that the lawful national rights of the Palestinian people have not been restored. The Palestinian issue cannot be forgotten or marginalized, especially when other hot-spot issues are soaring, Chen added.
Chen said the current regional situation is still vulnerable, and all relevant parties, especially Israel, should remain calm, and abide by relevant UN resolutions to avoid aggravating tensions.
All parties should oppose and condemn any indiscriminate attack or asymmetric use of force against civilians, combat violent crime and guarantee the human rights of people, particularly the aged, women and children, Chen said, adding that the humanitarian response should be accelerated to lift the blockade of the Gaza Strip at an early date.
