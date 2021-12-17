What's new

CES 2022

_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

FULL MEMBER
Jan 6, 2016
1,335
-8
2,389
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The Mercedes Vision EQXX is the future of electric cars

An EV with 1000km of range, an eye-popping design, sustainable interior materials and a massive 47.5-inch display makes the Mercedes Vision EQXX a sight to behold.


John Deere's fully autonomous tractor


The BMW iX M60 has arrived -- with color changing tech!

During a BMW digital presentation, the carmaker reveals its latest electric vehicle, the BMW iX M60. Check out how it's able to change colors, too.

Watch GM reveal Halo InnerSpace! (A fully autonomous luxury car)

During CES 2022 GM unveiled its concept two-passenger autonomous luxury vehicle, the InnerSpace.

 
_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

FULL MEMBER
Jan 6, 2016
1,335
-8
2,389
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
PlayStation Presentation at CES 2022

Here are more details regarding the PlayStation VR2

Building upon our innovations from PS5, PlayStation VR2 adds a true next-gen experience with high-fidelity visuals, new sensory features, and enhanced tracking – along with a simplified single-cord setup.

Visual Fidelity: For a high-fidelity visual experience, PS VR2 offers 4K HDR, 110-degree field of view, and foveated rendering. With an OLED display, players can expect a display resolution of 2000×2040 per eye and smooth frame rates of 90/120Hz.

Headset-based Controller Tracking: With inside-out tracking, PS VR2 tracks you and your controller through integrated cameras embedded in the VR headset. Your movements and the direction you look at are reflected in-game without the need for an external camera.

New Sensory Features: PS VR2 Sense Technology combines eye tracking, headset feedback, 3D Audio, and the innovative PS VR2 Sense controller to create an incredibly deep feeling of immersion. Headset feedback is a new sensory feature that amplifies the sensations of in-game actions from the player. It’s created by a single built-in motor with vibrations that add an intelligent tactile element, bringing players closer to the gameplay experience. For example, gamers can feel a character’s elevated pulse during tense moments, the rush of objects passing close to the character’s head, or the thrust of a vehicle as the character speeds forward. Additionally, PS5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech makes sounds in the player’s surroundings come alive, adding to this new level of immersion.

Eye Tracking: With eye tracking, PS VR2 detects the motion of your eyes, so a simple look in a specific direction can create an additional input for the game character. This allows players to interact more intuitively in new and lifelike ways, allowing for a heightened emotional response and enhanced expression that provide a new level of realism in gaming.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Viet
VinFast To Unveil Three New EVs With Advanced Driver Assistance Systems At CES
Replies
0
Views
117
Viet
Viet
Viet
Vietnam car maker VinFast to build US battery factory as it goes all-electric
Replies
1
Views
75
Viet
Viet
Viet
VinFast announces opening of pre-orders for electric vehicles in Vietnam, US
Replies
1
Views
88
Viet
Viet
B
Pimax's Next-Generation Reality 12K QLED VR Headset Defies Belief
Replies
0
Views
191
Beidou2020
B
Hamartia Antidote
Fisker Ocean electric SUV [$37,499] priced below the Tesla Model 3
Replies
5
Views
569
TexasJohn
TexasJohn

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom