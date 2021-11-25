"Certified morons": BJP MP Subramanian Swamy lashes out at Modi supporters amidst speculations over meeting with Mamata Banerjee BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Thursday lashed out at the blind supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi amidst speculations over his meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Thursday lashed out at the blind supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi amidst speculations over his meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.Taking to Twitter, Swamy wrote, “ABs & GBs are certified morons. On 23rd Nov TMC announced that I was meeting CM Mamata yesterday. PMO Officer assumed I was joining TMC and handed out items to Morons condemning me for joining TMC which was to be uploaded. Morons did and now look ridiculous since I did not join!”Swamy has been using ‘ABs (Andh Bhakts)’ and ‘GBs (Gand Bhakts)’ to disparagingly describe the blind supporters of Modi.This was after many of his critics within the BJP alleged that the outspoken Hindutva leader was set to join the Trinamool Congress following his meeting with Banerjee.When a Twitter user asked him to consider staying within the BJP to strengthen the party from inside through his constructive criticism, Swamy wrote, “Of course. But the healthy atmosphere of Shastrath has been polluted and poisoned by ABs and GBs who are mentally morons.”In his subsequent tweet, Swamy wrote, “Of the all the politicians I have met or worked with, Mamata Banerjee ranks with JP, Morarji Desai, Rajiv Gandhi, Chandrashekhar, and P V Narasimha Rao who meant what they said and said what they meant. In Indian politics that is a rare quality.”Swamy, who has been routinely slamming the Modi government on a number of issues including the Chinese occupation of the Indian territory, had met Banerjee on Wednesday at the official residence of the TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee. After his meeting, he had told reporters that he was ‘already with her (Mamata).’ “There is no need for me to join the party,” Swamy was quoted as saying.Swamy had also met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in Kolkata earlier this week.