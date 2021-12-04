Ceremony held to honour 1971 war veterans from Bihari Community - Radio Pakistan .

What's new

Ceremony held to honour 1971 war veterans from Bihari Community

Ceremony held to honour 1971 war veterans from Bihari Community

December 04, 2021


Third ceremony as part of honouring those who fought bravely against all odds during 1971 war was held at Malir Garrison in Karachi.
Rich tribute paid to the resilient members of Bihari community including those who were part of Civil Armed Forces of erstwhile East Pakistan during 1971 War. Mementos were received by the veterans and their families.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1466999090680582148



We Biharis lost a lot in 1971 , by the hands of Mukti Bahini and due to our loyalty to Pakistan.
Our family lost everything .
We had a large agricultural farm in East Pakistan and other properties. We had to leave all that and Re-Migrate to West Pakistan.
This was our second migration and second loss of everything. First migration was from India at the creation of Pakistan.
 
