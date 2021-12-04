Ceremony held to honour 1971 war veterans from Bihari Community - Radio Pakistan .

Pakistan Ka Beta
Ceremony held to honour 1971 war veterans from Bihari Community
December 04, 2021
Third ceremony as part of honouring those who fought bravely against all odds during 1971 war was held at Malir Garrison in Karachi.
Rich tribute paid to the resilient members of Bihari community including those who were part of Civil Armed Forces of erstwhile East Pakistan during 1971 War. Mementos were received by the veterans and their families.
