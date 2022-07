In my opinion if you had a airport already which is reasonably good



It is stupid to construct a second one

The money could have been used else where in country





Its like Spiderman movie every 5 years they reboot story





To me the only reason Lahore Airport had to be reconstructed because people heard Rawalpindi got new airport. Lahore folks felt they needed a new Airport as well when in reality they don't





How much loan we took to redo the Lahore Airport ?

2-5 Billion Dollars ???



It is 100% case of my neighbor got a new car I need to buy one as well

and from PML perspective , these "RE-DO" projects make money because the contracts promise money on the side