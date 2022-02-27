CEO Unilever Pakistan Amir Paracha ​



In conversation with tonight's guest, Amir Paracha. What was his journey like? Are schools a status symbol now? Where did he go to college? How did he end up in IBA? How was his experience in IBA? Did he know what he was doing back then? How did he end up working in Shell? How can you adjust to the new company you work in? How long did he work in Shell? Why did he leave Shell? How did he get into Unilever? What made him stay in Unilever? How long did he work on Surf Excel and what was it like? What is the brand manager's role? Where did he move next? How would he differentiate working there from Pakistan? Why did he come back to Pakistan? What happened after he came back? How diverse and widespread is Unilever? How was it like taking over in the pandemic? Why and how are they working on Climate change? Has Pakistan changed over the past few years? Why is saving so important? Is Pakistan capable of producing world-class products? How does he envision the Pakistan of 2050? Catch this and much more in tonight's episode.

00:00 Tonight’s guest: Amir Paracha

00:34 Amir’s Journey!

02:57 Are schools a status symbol now?

04:29 Where did he go to college?

05:37 How did he end up in IBA?

09:42 How was his experience in IBA?

12:30 Did he know what he was doing back then?

14:09 How did he end up working in Shell?

16:30 Academic vs. Real life

20:55 How long did he work in Shell?

21:41 Why did he leave Shell?

22:48 How did he get into Unilever?

25:18 What made him stay in Unilever?

26:47 How long did he work on Surf Excel and what was it like?

27:14 What is the brand manager's role?

30:01 Where did he move next?

31:49 How would he differentiate working there from Pakistan?

35:09 Why did he come back to Pakistan?

37:12 What happened after he came back?

40:42 How diverse and widespread is Unilever?

41:53 How was it like taking over in the pandemic?

52:32 Is the GenZ affecting brand decisions?

55:55 Why and how are they working on Climate change?

1:04:55 Has Pakistan changed over the past few years?

1:11:25 Why is saving so important?

1:14:09 Is Pakistan capable of producing world-class products?

1:17:52 How does he envision Pakistan in 2050?