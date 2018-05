CEO PIA, Dr. Musharraf’s vision to airlift PIA once again





News Desk

May 21, 2018 GVS sat down with Dr. Musharraf Rasool, the CEO of PIA, to discuss the challenges faced by PIA, giving up routes to competitors, how CPEC might play a role and how he hopes to turn around PIA.May 21, 2018

surprised and shocked me was the fact that they did not have data analytics to determine decisions.

daily basis, or on a weekly and monthly basis you want to analyze where your losses are coming from; which sectors, which flights and why? What are the cost structures that are contributing to it? And if your yields have been going down for a year, you want to know where and in what sectors?

My greatest challenge of all has been, if I look at the record like any other public-sector entity, the HR records are not credible, an example being, almost 95% of the people get outstanding assessments going back in the years. Click to expand...

management

decisions, anticipation, planning and then taking your decisions according to that, keeping your strategic objectives where you want the organization to get but at the same time, on a daily basis, making the required decisions;

PIA’s systems and departments are broken to various degrees

almost 95% of the people get outstanding assessments going back in the years.

doesn’t pass as being realistic, especially if a department has been consistently underperforming, and 95% of its employees have been consistently evaluated as outstanding, one of the two is wrong

Since I cannot depend on the records to promote people, I have started internal evaluations and started selecting people based on potential instead of looking at existing records alone. So, in interviews and short-term assignments, if they perform then they come into the promotion zone

No, there are a lot of things you can assess on the basis of how the performance is being recorded in our systems.

Flight punctuality was my early target

exemplify, at this point, the safety index

When I took over, the safety index was climbing up, which means your ratings are going bad because the index is a cumulative average.

operating loss is the simple difference between your expenses and your revenues, b

for the last 20 years, the losses have been capitalized into PIA, which means that each time you incur a loss of let’s say 20-30 billion a year, the government allows PIA to borrow money on its own account. This means over time the losses have ballooned

create a business plan because the airline was working without a business plan for many years

a lot of number crunching and we presented, to the government, a case about how to put a limit to the operating loss,

what about a conservative program?

My priority was to induce a safety culture. This also, meant that I have to discipline the pilots. Pilots, of course, are the elite in any airline, they are the most trained and they have had learned a lot in their journey. Click to expand...

what if some of the assumptions don’t work out how you want them to

we’re moving forward to restructuring our debt.

we will be getting specific support from the Government to overhaul our 30 or something engines.

the Government will directly take on responsibility for debt servicing.

I asked the interview panel if there are any plans to sell or privatize PIA and the answer was no

had somebody stated that PIA was to be privatized, I wouldn’t have joined because I’m not a liquidator – I’m a manager.

that a country of 200 million should have its own national airline, but it should be a thriving airline, an airline that Pakistanis should be proud of

till when will we keep on selling everything?

Primarily, it means that you have an aircraft or a set of aircrafts that you want to fly to earn revenue, but you’re flying them on unprofitable routes, where you are not earning enough and you’re incurring high costs.

lack of agility to respond to changing markets, because markets keep changing over time, or competitors behave differently

PIA has not responded to these changes, decisions that were to be taken have not been done so. PIA went into a number of new sectors based on, what I would say, erroneous business cases or feasibility studies. For example, we started flying to Bangkok last year and we are still incurring losses after many months

New York is a famous case, we were incurring, on average, a loss of 1.5 billion on direct operating costs on this route, annually. Click to expand...

When PIA started flying in the 1960s, it was a different market, it was a different world

no competitors or very little competition, and PIA was flying a comparable product to the American and European airlines

their products were and still are far superior and there are a number of reasons for this.

It’s like this, let’s say when you close multiple shops in the market, you’re not selling your business to anybody, so it’s a similar thing. Click to expand...

U.S. doesn’t allow PIA to operate direct flights from anywhere in Pakistan to anywhere in the U.S. So, what we were doing was that we were flying from Lahore to let’s say Manchester and to meet regulations, our customers would be taken off-board. They’ll go through security, their hand baggage will be checked and then they will go back into the plane, and they’ll fly to JFK alone

if PIA bought Boeing 777s, it would be allowed to fly direct to U.S.

PIA did that, but the other side of the bargain didn’t happen,

The TSA would come and clear everything but then, they would come with another list and another list and I think in the end they just gave up on us.

not been able to invest in the product itself such as the aircrafts, new seats, in-flight entertainment systems (IFE), etc. So, if the seats were getting old or IFE system was semi-functional, PIA did nothing about it.

We are making losses and the reason for current losses are our inferior product. Click to expand...

give live streaming to our passengers, even on domestic flights. And on the long-haul flights, which are the Boeings, flying to Europe and North America, we are going to do a nose-to-tail upgrade.

new top quality seats, both for business and economy, and business class will have flat beds, 30 inches flat screens with all the top-notch IFE systems and Wifi. Once we have those products, we will become a little more competitive.

No. We are making losses and the reason for current losses are our inferior product. Our planes don’t have good IFE, etc. If you go to London, PIA is the best product right now, but only on some dimensions.

There will be flatbed seats, very high-quality in-cabin service and very good food minus the alcohol as that is a government decision. Click to expand...

a number of services that we could procure from the market, we are producing in-house

PIA is vertically integrated, which means it does all of that in-house.

we are over-staffed.

salary bill, as a percentage of total cost, is less than 20%

But the real problem is that people have not been recruited for their skillset, employees mismatch is a big issue in PIA. Whereas in numbers, we have a lot of people, it doesn’t mean that we necessarily have all the people we need

which flights should I forgo? Where should I increase or reduce frequency? That has a lot to do with data analytics and scheduling. This means that you have a software which will tell you if you have the aircrafts for these market conditions, what is the best network for you

I don’t have people who are technically equipped to understand or use the software.

PIA doesn’t have these modern finance people.

if I ask them to analyze something for me, I don’t get the answers right away which means that my decision making, at best, is hampered and slow.

employees, quite frankly, come through a system where their promotions weren’t always merit-based, and now they think that it’s an entitlement.

cabin crew assignments, in Emirates or in another modern airline, use a software where you plug in your parameters, such as, flight duty time limitations and other factors

. In PIA, traditionally, the unions get into it and they say that they will be the ones deciding rosters, which leads to money being exchanged in that and it becomes a hotbed of corruption.

trying to insist that this is a management function and we have to do it transparently.

this is a Pakistani institution and it is a great Pakistani institution with a great history.

Now, you can reform it, change it and make it into a modern airline or leave it the way it is.

politics has not forsaken PIA.

So I’m summoned by National Assembly and by the Senate, almost on a weekly basis.

hey are not called to explain why a certain person has not been promoted or not sent abroad

In PIA, you fly to one destination or two such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi, but going from a number of destinations within Pakistan.

you are contributing to the hub of two other airlines in the UAE.

The Gulf carriers, they subsidize their flights or charge lower fares on Pakistan to UAE destinations but they can recoup that on the other leg – the long-haul flight.

The government can take those decisions but, in the national interest, you do what suits your country

r example, in the case of India, what they do is if a carrier flies within 5000 km range into India, unless the local carriers have attained an 80% seat factor, they do not allow the additional frequency to the external country operators.

Going forward, what we want to do is offer an option to fly to China, the Far East or to Australia ultimately.

That means, for my PIA network, I need to reposition my flights.

I’m trying to build a route in China, in the short run, I maybe cash-strapped or I cannot just keep on adding new aircraft. I may have to pull aircrafts from my loss-making routes, let’s say, from Muscat or other places, where I’m not earning anything.

Offer them connecting flights with connectivity to China, Australia and to, let’s say Bangkok, and Kuala Lumpur.

UK to Bangkok or from the UK to China

there are Gulf carriers and they don’t fly direct from Europe to China or Far East

layover, often at their hub

good airport

Markhor has a history that it had become an endangered species close to extinction, just like PIA,

have an open mind,

when we improve our services, give us credit and when we fulfill their expectations, give us measured criticism, which is more focused.

our staff and people are overburdened by criticism and, when criticism is multiplied and mixed with a lot of old notions like ‘this is happening because of this’,

national airline that is struggling to survive and improve at the same time

reality of either not paying my staff or not paying for fuel, which is 30% of the cost, and when the fuel costs are increasing, and where exchange losses hit us badly, criticism can have a very negative effect.

people need to recognize that we are doing a lot of meaningful work, under very challenging circumstances, especially when some of the support we need from various stakeholders, is not forthcoming.