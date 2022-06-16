CEO Jazz Aamir Ibrahim & Executive Director Dastgyr Saif Ali | TBT

CEO Jazz Aamir Ibrahim & Executive Director Dastgyr Saif Ali ​

In tonight’s conversation with our special guests, Aamir Ibrahim and Saif Ali. What has Aamir's journey been like? When and how did he join Mobilink? How was Jazz launched? How did his career progress? When did they acquire WARID and how did it convert into JAZZ? How has Jazz evolved over time? What are their goals to make Pakistan digital? What was the merger advantage and what other initiatives do they have on the go? Why is customer engagement important to them and when can we expect a super-app? What is the "Jazz World" and "Tamasha" app? Why are they interested in local content development? How did they end up raising Pakistan’s largest series A with $37m raise? How is Jazz adding value to this? Will they maximize the potential of digital? Can we expect friction costs to reduce? How can this reduce corruption? How are they enabling trade? Why retail? Why is their partnership valuable? Who provides the inventory? Eventually, can Dastgyr become the main source of supply? Was it risky to announce it during this time? What is the next step? Why has 5G not been introduced in Pakistan yet? How can the internet situation in Pakistan be improved? Luxury Vs. Necessity and Spectrum. Why did they partner with Nayatel and why is our internet so unstable? How does Aamir envision the Pakistan of 2050? Catch this and so much more in tonight's episode.



00:00 Tonight’s guests: Aamir Ibrahim and Saif Ali

00:20 Aamir’s Journey!

01:00 Joining Mobilink

01:18 Launching Jazz

01:49 how did his career progress?

02:15 Acquiring WARID

02:32 Was he part of the merger?

02:39 Working with ”Ford Motor Company”

03:21 How has Jazz evolved over time?

05:09 The making of digital Pakistan - Jazz

06:43 The merger advantage

07:14 What other initiatives do they have on the go?

08:44 Why are they focusing on customer engagement?

09:28 When to expect the super-app and what is the “Jazz world”?

10:43 What is the “Tamasha” app?

12:05 Why are they interested in local content development?

12:53 Raising Pakistan’s largest series A with a $37m raise

15:19 How is Jazz adding value to this?

19:57 Will they maximize the potential of digital?

25:01 Can we expect friction costs to reduce?

29:21 How can this reduce corruption?

31:03 How will this partnership assist in FinTech progress?

32:52 Where is Dastgyr currently located?

33:58 How much have they grown?

34:58 How are they enabling trade?

36:46 Why retail?

41:05 Why is their partnership valuable?

45:19 Who provides the inventory?

45:47 Eventually can Dastgyr become the main source of supply?

46:40 Was it risky to announce it during this time?

51:11 What is the next step?

54:22 Why has 5G not been introduced in Pakistan yet?

58:01 How can the internet situation in Pakistan be improved?

59:22 Luxury Vs. Necessity

1:01:46 Spectrum

1:02:43 Why did they partner with Nayatel?

1:03:46 Why is our internet unstable?

1:07:22 Taxation is a killer

1:08:37 How does Aamir envision the Pakistan of 2050?