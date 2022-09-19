CEO Extreme Commerce Ft. Sunny Ali ​

In tonight’s conversation with our special guest, Sunny Ali. What has his early life and journey been like? When and why did he start e-commerce? Which markets was he operating in, what was the model they were using back then and how did he expand it? How did he fail his way to success? Where was his family? How did he battle depression? What formula worked for him and led to his success? Why did he bring e-commerce to Pakistan and how did it go from there? How is Extreme Commerce different from Amazon? How to earn money without Amazon? What are the training programs like and what do they entail? Initially, what was the cost and process of the courses? Virtual boot camp - Why, When & How? Where is Extreme Commerce at the moment? How to start this journey? Why trust Sunny Ali? Consumer protection & what is Extreme Commerce doing for it? Why is there so much cult behavior? Why ban people? Are the market leaders working together? The ecosystem & why can’t we see enough collaborations? Are they doing the right thing? Can the industry be regulated by the government? What is Extreme Commerce college & what was the thought behind it? Why isn’t he connecting people to the industry? How does he envision Pakistan in 2050? Catch this and so much more in tonight’s episode.

00:00 Tonight’s guest: Sunny Ali

00:16 Life Update!

01:46 Sunny’s early life & journey

03:37 Going bankrupt & starting e-commerce

05:09 Which markets was he operating in?

05:25 What was the model?

06:30 Expansion

10:12 Throughout everything, where was his family?

10:53 Clinical depression - Diagnosis, treatment & recovery

12:08 What finally led him to success?

13:21 Bringing e-commerce to Pakistan

17:50 Extreme Commerce Vs. Amazon

19:31 “Non-amazon” - Earning money without Amazon

23:17 Training

26:27 Initially, what was the cost and process of the courses?

28:22 Virtual boot camp - Why, When & How?

29:45 Where is Extreme Commerce at the moment?

33:16 How to start this journey - The process

38:00 Why should you trust him?

44:10 What is Extreme Commerce doing for customer protection?

52:57 Cult behavior - Who to ban and who not to?

1:03:10 Why can’t we see enough collaborations?

1:11:21 Are they doing the right thing?

1:15:34 Can the industry be regulated by the government?

1:16:35 The thought behind Extreme Commerce college?

1:19:21 Why isn’t he connecting people to the industry?

1:26:46 How does he envision Pakistan in 2050?