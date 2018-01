The Centurion Weapon System is a Land-Based Phalanx Weapon System with the capability of integration with other protection sensors and systems. The system is designed and manufactured by the American Company Raytheon. Phalanx is a rapid-fire, computer-controlled radar and 20 mm gun system that automatically acquires, tracks, and destroys enemy threats that have penetrated all other ship defense systems.



The Phalanx was designed in the beginning as ship-based anti-missile system. The Centurion™ Weapon System mission represents a revolutionary approach to countering insurgent activities by intercepting rockets, artillery and mortar rounds in the air before impact, thereby reducing or eliminating any damage they might cause. The U.S. Navy uses the same capability of the Phalanx 1B sea-based system as its point-defense weapon to protect the fleet from low-flying cruise missiles and other air and surface threats..



The Phalanx was first tested for possible Centurion™ Weapon System missions in November 2004 and successfully proved its ability to provide unparalleled land-based protection. Phalanx can be interfaced with a multitude of sensors and systems designed to provide an overarching protection umbrella of sites on the ground. In 2009, the Rayheon Centurion weapon system was displayed at the defence Exhibition DSEI in London, United Kingdom.



The first C-RAM was sent to Iraq in late 2006, to protect the Green Zone (the large area in Baghdad turned into an American base). It was found that C-RAM could knock down 70-80 percent of the rockets and mortar shells fired within range of its cannon. In the last two years, Centurion systems in Iraq have intercepted over a hundred rockets or mortar shells aimed at the Green Zone.



Armament and radar system

Phalanx combines a proven 20 mm M61A1 Gatling gun, firing M-246 or M-940 self-destruct rounds at a selectable rate of 3,000 or 4,500 shots per minute, with an advanced search and track Ku-band radar featuring closed-loop spotting technology to provide autonomous target detection and engagement. Phalanx can be interfaced with a multitude of sensors and systems designed to provide an overarching protection umbrella of sites on the ground. Phalanx uses six optimized gun barrels along with an integrated forward-looking infrared (FLIR) sensor suite. More stringent firing schedules are provided for by securing the six barrels at the muzzle, mid-barrel and breech, for more accuracy and a concentrated shot dispersion pattern. The Block 1B FLIR provides the capability to search, track and engage threats while simultaneously providing a detect, prioritize and kill assessment feature that is effective in both daylight and nighttime environments.

Using a Ku-band radar, Phalanx is proven to detect threats early in their flight and then hand over to the track mode only when those targets are determined to threaten the area protected by the system. To augment its tracking and engagement capability, the Phalanx Block 1B incorporates a thermal imager with automatic acquisition tracking. The system operates in the 8–12 micron wavelength and is mounted on a stabilized pedestal attached to the existing Block 1B track antenna radome. This system provides a reliable day and night passive search and track capability while improving the anti-air warfare performance in multi-path environments.

Centurion uses target acquisition sensors, including Northrop Grumman’s AN/TPQ-36 short-range Firefinder radar and the Lightweight Counter Mortar Radar, to detect and track fired rounds. The fire-control subsystem Northrop Grumman Mission Systems provides for C-RAM uses software modified from Northrop Grumman’s Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control (FAAD C2) system, which ties together the sensors and weapons of the Army’s short-range air-defense battalions.







Design and protection

The Centurion™ Weapon System is powered by a generator and has a water chiller cooling system and an enclosed control station.

Mobility

In the land-based configuration, a Phalanx Block 1B is mounted on a wheeled platform, which provides both a stable site and mobility to allow for repositioning.The Centurion can be mounted on a trailer or the rear side of Oshkosh truck. In October 2008, Raytheon and Oshkosh unveiled the Mobile Centurion, which mounts the system on a hybrid-electric HEMTT A3 heavy truck. The Centurion™ Weapon System is powered by a generator and has a water chiller cooling system and an enclosed control station.In the land-based configuration, a Phalanx Block 1B is mounted on a wheeled platform, which provides both a stable site and mobility to allow for repositioning.The Centurion can be mounted on a trailer or the rear side of Oshkosh truck. In October 2008, Raytheon and Oshkosh unveiled the Mobile Centurion, which mounts the system on a hybrid-electric HEMTT A3 heavy truck.





Combat use

Phalanx is proven to identify and engage air threats successfully in both high and low quadrant elevation trajectories. Collateral damage is always a concern whenever urban security forces consider a high-speed gun system as a solution to the rocket, artillery and mortar threat. In urban terrain or heavily populated areas, outgoing rounds might prove as dangerous — if not more dangerous — than incoming rounds. To minimize collateral damage, Centurion™ Weapon System fires self-destruct rounds. Studies show that residue from self destructed rounds causes virtually no damage. The deployment of the Phalanx Block 1B and its integration into a holistic approach to defeat rocket, artillery and mortar threats is changing the face of security operations in urban settings and will force insurgents to seriously consider their activities when attacking high value sites.

The Phalanx Turret is a very powerful weapon, on both vehicles and infantry, as the 20mm AA gun will inflict severe damage against enemy troops, light vehicles, and medium vehicles while the Missile Launcher will inflict heavy damage against Aircraft. Phalanx is proven to identify and engage air threats successfully in both high and low quadrant elevation trajectories. Collateral damage is always a concern whenever urban security forces consider a high-speed gun system as a solution to the rocket, artillery and mortar threat. In urban terrain or heavily populated areas, outgoing rounds might prove as dangerous — if not more dangerous — than incoming rounds. To minimize collateral damage, Centurion™ Weapon System fires self-destruct rounds. Studies show that residue from self destructed rounds causes virtually no damage. The deployment of the Phalanx Block 1B and its integration into a holistic approach to defeat rocket, artillery and mortar threats is changing the face of security operations in urban settings and will force insurgents to seriously consider their activities when attacking high value sites.The Phalanx Turret is a very powerful weapon, on both vehicles and infantry, as the 20mm AA gun will inflict severe damage against enemy troops, light vehicles, and medium vehicles while the Missile Launcher will inflict heavy damage against Aircraft.

Armament ​

M61A1 20 mm cannon

Country users

United States

Designer Company

Raytheon







a

Accessories

FLIR Sensor imaging system with automatic acquisition tracker, automatic and manual fire

control

Crew

? FLIR Sensor imaging system with automatic acquisition tracker, automatic and manual firecontrol