“The Government has still not laid down any road map nor given any indication of bringing Petro Products, Electricity and Real Estate within the ambit of GST, repeatedly emphasized by Congress Party and all the experts.

It may be worth noting that Centre continues to earn a bonanza tax of Rs.2,73,000 crore annually from cumbersome petro taxes alone”,

“fertilizers, which attracted 1.03% of Central excise earlier, are now being taxed under GST at 5%

Tractor and all other agricultural implements have been taxed at 12% with tyres, tubes and transmission parts being taxed at 28%

Despite the reduction, pumps meant for drawing water, including submersible pumps, deep tube wells and diesel engines, are still taxed at 18%.