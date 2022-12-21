Centre to deploy FC, Rangers in Punjab amid political Imbroglio Centre to deploy FC, Rangers in Punjab amid political Imbroglio

وفاق کا پنجاب میں رینجرز اور ایف سی تعینات کرنے کا فیصلہ وزارت داخلہ کے مراسلے میں کہا گیا کہ رینجرز کو گورنر ہاؤس کی سیکیورٹی کیلئے فوری طور پر تا حکم ثانی تعینات کیا جائے۔

Amid the ongoing political deadlock in the country’s largest province, the federal government on Wednesday decided to deploy FC and Rangers personnel across Punjab in a bid to maintain law and order.Sources privy to the development said that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah directed the chief secretary and Punjab IGP to take measures to protect the masses’ property, and to maintain law and order in the province.While the authorities concerned strictly instructed the officials not to take part in any political activities, sources added.