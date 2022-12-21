FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Amid the ongoing political deadlock in the country’s largest province, the federal government on Wednesday decided to deploy FC and Rangers personnel across Punjab in a bid to maintain law and order.
Sources privy to the development said that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah directed the chief secretary and Punjab IGP to take measures to protect the masses’ property, and to maintain law and order in the province.
While the authorities concerned strictly instructed the officials not to take part in any political activities, sources added.
Centre to deploy FC, Rangers in Punjab amid political Imbroglio
Centre to deploy FC, Rangers in Punjab amid political Imbroglio
dunyanews.tv
وفاق کا پنجاب میں رینجرز اور ایف سی تعینات کرنے کا فیصلہ
وزارت داخلہ کے مراسلے میں کہا گیا کہ رینجرز کو گورنر ہاؤس کی سیکیورٹی کیلئے فوری طور پر تا حکم ثانی تعینات کیا جائے۔
jang.com.pk