What's new

Centre, Sindh govt agree to launch local train project in Karachi

Morpheus

Morpheus

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2017
1,805
-1
3,594
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Centre, Sindh govt agree to launch local train project in Karachi
Web Desk On Oct 4, 2020 Last updated Oct 4, 2020


KARACHI: In a major development, the federal and Sindh governments on Saturday agreed to run local trains on a 12 kilometer track in Karachi on trial basis in next two months, ARY News reported.

The understanding came during a meeting between Sindh Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah and Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in Karachi.
The local trains will run on the railway track meant for Karachi Circular Railway (KCR). The meeting decided to run the local trains from City Station to SITE through Wazir Mansion. The project will be executed in three phases.

On the occasion, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah informed the meeting that encroachments on a five-kilometre-long portion of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) were due to be cleared for the complete revival of an approximately 43-kilometre-long track.

Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah had made the statement while chairing a session regarding the progress of revival plan of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR).
” KCR project had been launched in 1964 and it remained functional till 1984 while it was halted in 1999. The Sindh government had taken initiative for the revival of KCR in 2006. The estimated cost of the KCR project was $2.6 billion at that time, however, JAICA dissociated from the project after the feasibility process in 2012.”

arynews.tv

Centre, Sindh govt agree to launch local train project in Karachi

In a major development, the federal and Sindh governments on Saturday agreed to run local trains on a 12 kilometer track in Karachi on trial basis in next two months.Centre, Sindh govt agree to launch local train project in Karachi
arynews.tv arynews.tv
-------------

@Syed1. @PaklovesTurkiye
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Morpheus Featured Sindh govt refuses to introduce Centre’s uniform syllabus Social & Current Events 13
cb4 Centre does not object if Sindh govt wants to buy Pakistan Steel Mills: Minister Pakistan Economy 1
H Centre, Sindh to act immediately for resolution of major problems facing Karachi: Imran Pakistani Siasat 6
Jyotish Sindh government, MQM, Centre form committee for Karachi Pakistani Siasat 25
Morpheus Sindh seeks Centre to withdraw its decision on control of three hospitals Pakistani Siasat 0
ghazi52 Sindh IGP to stay in office till centre decides to remove him: SHC Pakistani Siasat 0
Kabira Centre again rejects Sindh’s claim to gas it produces Social & Current Events 1
P Sindh CM rejects Centre’s ‘high-powered’ body to transform Karachi Pakistani Siasat 27
shahbaz baig Sindh asks Centre to seek consent before building dams Pakistani Siasat 60
Kabira Sindh asks Centre to seek CCI’s approval for LNG imports Pakistan Economy 1

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top