Central Trade Corridor: Envisioning integration and connectivity

Corridors play a vital role in enabling developing economies to achieve economic stabilization and welfare-related objectives. Undeniably, facilitative infrastructure that improves communication and physical mobility is a cornerstone of local and regional integration and economic growth in recent years.The foundations of this concept go far back as 1776 when notable economist Adam Smith penned his ideas, “Good roads, canals, and navigable rivers, by diminishing the expense of carriage, put the remote parts of the country nearly upon a level with those of the neighborhood of the town.They are upon that, the greatest of all improvements.” Such improvements can be seen in helping cost-effective mobility, thus trade, and improved accessibility of opportunities to all markets, including food, labor, energy, health, and education.Fundamentally, corridors assist in bridging the inequality index between and within countries by ensuring streamlined sustainable and organized local and regional economic activity in all regions.Additionally, evidence from the developed states shows a strong nexus between robust economic development and road and transport linkage availability. In this context, economic corridors play a crucial part by ensuring significant linkages between economic hubs and intersections that are usually around urban centers.Read full article: