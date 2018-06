disregarding the screening of moon-sighting testimonies from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Updated June 20, 2018PESHAWAR: Theaccording to senior members of the zonal Ruet committee.They said that moon-sighting controversy surfaced every year at the start and culmination of the holy month of Ramazan since decades due to central Ruet-e-Hilal committee.They said thatwhile claiming to have sighted the crescent.“I don’t know” said Prof Hafiz Abdul Ghafoor, a member of the official zonal Ruet-i-Hilal committee since 1995.He said that“In the previous many years,,” he said.Prof Ghafoor said that” he said.Regarding solution to this controversy,Prof Ghafoor said thatThis year,, to observe the testimonies there.“We were asked to inform the official central moon-sighting committee about the sighting of the moon if it received people having sighted the crescent,” one of the two members told Dawn.He said thatThe announcement surprised everyone present on the occasion, he said, addingThe chairman of the unofficial local moon-sighting committee, Mufti Shahabuddin Pupalzai, told Dawn thatHe said that,” he said.The chairman of central Ruet-i-Hilal committee,The moon-sighting controversy was witnessed this year when Eid was celebrated in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Fata a day ahead of the rest of the country.TheThis is what happens when you have jahil log at high positions! Considering KPK is part of Pakistan so is FATA....Their testimony is part of Pakistan's moon sighting!Does this Muneeb guy not know he is responsible for each Pakistani who keeps a haram roza on Eid!