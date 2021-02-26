What's new

Central Business District(CBD) Lahore to generate 6000 billion rupees, PM Imran Khan

Lahore’s CBD To Generate Rs1,300 Bln During Its First Phase: PM Imran Khan









Being developed at old Walton airport Lahore.

The Walton airport is de-notified and a new business district will be built and the airport will be shifted at the outskirts of the city.

It will generate 1300 billion rupees worth of real estate and business development in the first phase and 6000 billion investment in total.
 
