What's new

Central banks of UK and China extend $55 bln currency swap line

ChineseTiger1986

ChineseTiger1986

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 27, 2010
23,078
12
41,035
Country
China
Location
Canada
LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said it and the People's Bank of China had agreed to extend a sterling-renminbi currency swap line for a further five years.

The maximum value of the swap line remained at 350 billion yuan ($54.85 billion), the BoE said.

"The renminbi's role in global trade and capital flows continues to increase," BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said.

"The renewal of this swap line for five years reflects a continued commitment by the Bank of England and the People's Bank of China to support an effective and resilient renminbi market in the City of London, reflecting its role in renminbi trading."


www.reuters.com

Central banks of UK and China extend $55 bln currency swap line

The Bank of England said it and the People's Bank of China had agreed to extend a sterling-renminbi currency swap line for a further five years.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom