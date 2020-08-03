What's new

Central bank lifts loan moratorium

Central bank lifts loan moratorium



The central bank on Sunday withdrew the general waiver of loan moratorium facility.

The Bangladesh Bank offered a deferral loan classification facility from January 2020 to December 2020, considering the adverse impact of the Covid-19 on people and businesses.

The Banking Regulation and Policy Department issued a notice in this connection.


It was decided that the loan classification deferral facility would not be applicable from January 2021.

To ease the repayment of instalments, the BB, however, said the banks may extend the remaining period by 50 per cent for term-loan, but the tenure will not exceed two years.

thefinancialexpress.com.bd

