Central Asia-South Asia connectivity may hinge on Pakistan-US relations

CrazyZ said: In Afghanistan, the U.S. and Pakistan weren't even fighting the same war. U.S. officials have accused Pakistan of a "double game," but Islamabad was eyeing the "next game" — the conflict with India. The U.S. anticipated a formal end of hostilities after it defeated the Taliban and restructured Afghan society, but Pakistan knew even if the U.S. departed in victory, it would still have India to contend with and war in Afghanistan was just a way to position itself for the next phase of the struggle. Pakistan could use the Taliban to build " strategic depth ," recruit fighters it could deploy against India in Kashmir, and be paid for helping Uncle Sam. The Pakistani generals were channeling Paul von Hindenburg who, when he recommended the annexation of the Baltic Provinces into the German Empire said, "I need them for the maneuvering of my left wing in the next war."

Hakikat ve Hikmet said: As for the USA, it's getting too late almost at everything right now…

Strategic depth argument is a red herring. Pakistan did what all others in the region did. NDS and RAW started a proxy war against Pakistan using TTP/ISIS and BLA......A Pakistan response was certain to follow. USA was foolish for inserting itself into a regional conflict it had no interest in resolving.Neocons were more interested in creating turmoil in the MENA with sectarian conflict to strengthen the Israeli position, They had no real grand strategy in Asia except to keep the status quo.