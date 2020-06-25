What's new

Central Asia-South Asia connectivity may hinge on Pakistan-US relations

CrazyZ

CrazyZ

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 3, 2019
3,798
2
4,967
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Central Asia-South Asia connectivity may hinge on Pakistan-US relations
BY JAMES DURSO, OPINION CONTRIBUTOR — 10/20/21 05:40 PM EDT 27
THE VIEWS EXPRESSED BY CONTRIBUTORS ARE THEIR OWN AND NOT THE VIEW OF THE HILL
1634851213810.png

When the U.S. departed Afghanistan, it took its money with it.

Fortunately, leaders from Central Asia and South Asia — Uzbekistan and Pakistan — had already planned to connect the regions to increase trade and opportunity. In July, Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan met in Tashkent where they signed agreements to upgrade their countries’ economic relations.

If NATO had stuck around, Central and South Asia could have planned trade via a semi-stable Afghanistan, which would have made opportunities for Afghans. As it is, it’s now up to local leaders to build trade links across Afghanistan when the governing body, the Taliban, isn’t recognized by any other governments, including theirs (yet).

Central Asia needs to develop southern trade links to complement existing routes to the north, east, and west. The route to Pakistan has gotten the most notice, but the region’s Plan B is via Iran, which is isolated from many trade partners, but has the advantage of internal stability.

President Mirziyoyev has pledged to work with Prime Minister Khan, so the Afghanistan-Pakistan route is the priority. Neither option is ideal but, for landlocked Central Asia, the only way out is through.

Connectivity between Central Asia and South Asia is needed if the regions are to escape the gravitation pull of Russia and China. Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, which border Afghanistan, have established relations with the Taliban government as many key economic projects require stability in Afghanistan.

In February 2021, representatives of Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan agreed to a roadmap for the Mazar-i-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway project, a 600-km track to be built over five years. The rail project will run alongside regional power projects — the 1,000-megawatt Surkhan-Puli-Khumri high-voltage power line and the 1,300-megawatt CASA-1000 energy project — that supply power to Afghanistan and Pakistan. The final key project is the stalled 1,100-mile Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) natural-gas pipeline that can ship 33 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas annually, and will relieve Ashgabat of Beijing’s leverage as China currently receives 90 percent of Turkmenistan’s gas.

Pakistan has successfully arbitraged its location by supporting the U.S. in two wars in Afghanistan and reaping significant financial benefits in the process. It is a partner with China in the $62 billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the largest project in the Belt and Road Initiative. Now Pakistan may be Central Asia’s partner linking the region to maritime trade routes via the ports of Karachi and Gwadar, and Pakistan’s large internal market of over 200 million people, 60 percent of them under the age of 30.


In Afghanistan, the U.S. and Pakistan weren’t even fighting the same war. U.S. officials have accused Pakistan of a “double game,” but Islamabad was eyeing the “next game” — the conflict with India. The U.S. anticipated a formal end of hostilities after it defeated the Taliban and restructured Afghan society, but Pakistan knew even if the U.S. departed in victory, it would still have India to contend with and war in Afghanistan was just a way to position itself for the next phase of the struggle. Pakistan could use the Taliban to build “strategic depth,” recruit fighters it could deploy against India in Kashmir, and be paid for helping Uncle Sam. The Pakistani generals were channeling Paul von Hindenburg who, when he recommended the annexation of the Baltic Provinces into the German Empire said, “I need them for the maneuvering of my left wing in the next war.”

America sees wars as finite events that end at Appomattox Courthouse or on the battleship Missouri; Pakistan sees war as a process.

U.S. policy in Afghanistan is pretty much now just “women and girls,” which ignores that leaders in Central and South Asia are also responsible for women and girls. The U.S. should not allow its differences with the Taliban to block regional trade arrangements — which will have to include the Kabul government — and thereby hand a political win (and financial windfall) to Russia and China by limiting the region’s trade options.

A bill has been introduced in the U.S. Senate, the “Afghanistan Counterterrorism, Oversight, and Accountability Act of 2021,” that, among other things, directs the Biden administration to “develop a revised strategy for South and Central Asia,” and also requires an assessment of Pakistan’s support for the Taliban from 2001 to 2021.

There won’t be any revelations in the assessment — of course Pakistan was canoodling with the Taliban — other than the identities of some heretofore unknown Pakistani colonels (whose promotions to brigadier are practically assured if they are publicly condemned by American senators). But, as night follows day, so will sanctions, a labor-saving device for Chinese diplomats in Islamabad.

thehill.com

Central Asia-South Asia connectivity may hinge on Pakistan-US relations

Blocking projects that may benefit the economies of Afghanistan and Pakistan would push Central and South Asia into the arms of Russia and China.
thehill.com thehill.com
 
CrazyZ

CrazyZ

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 3, 2019
3,798
2
4,967
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
USA never really cared about TAPI or connecting Central Asia with ports to the south when it was in control of Afghanistan over the last 20 years. This was a huge strategic mistake, IMO. Now with a global energy shortage and a the prospect of Eurasia's and MENA resources being interconnected through BRI.....some Americans are seeing their folly.
 
CrazyZ

CrazyZ

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 3, 2019
3,798
2
4,967
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
CrazyZ said:
In Afghanistan, the U.S. and Pakistan weren’t even fighting the same war. U.S. officials have accused Pakistan of a “double game,” but Islamabad was eyeing the “next game” — the conflict with India. The U.S. anticipated a formal end of hostilities after it defeated the Taliban and restructured Afghan society, but Pakistan knew even if the U.S. departed in victory, it would still have India to contend with and war in Afghanistan was just a way to position itself for the next phase of the struggle. Pakistan could use the Taliban to build “strategic depth,” recruit fighters it could deploy against India in Kashmir, and be paid for helping Uncle Sam. The Pakistani generals were channeling Paul von Hindenburg who, when he recommended the annexation of the Baltic Provinces into the German Empire said, “I need them for the maneuvering of my left wing in the next war.”
Click to expand...
Strategic depth argument is a red herring. Pakistan did what all others in the region did. NDS and RAW started a proxy war against Pakistan using TTP/ISIS and BLA......A Pakistan response was certain to follow. USA was foolish for inserting itself into a regional conflict it had no interest in resolving.
Hakikat ve Hikmet said:
As for the USA, it’s getting too late almost at everything right now…
Click to expand...
Neocons were more interested in creating turmoil in the MENA with sectarian conflict to strengthen the Israeli position, They had no real grand strategy in Asia except to keep the status quo.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

The Ronin
DEVELOPING INDIA (IN)-MYANMAR (MN) RELATION AND ITS IMPLICATIONS FOR BANGLADESH (BD)
Replies
1
Views
1K
hualushui
H
Chakar The Great
Chabahar's fate
Replies
10
Views
936
cocomo
cocomo
PaklovesTurkiye
China, Russia, Iran: Ports and Power Along the Belt and Road
2
Replies
28
Views
2K
mrrehan
mrrehan
H
Persia's approaching gold rush
Replies
1
Views
578
Styx
Styx
Horus
Can China and Russia Squeeze Washington out of Eurasia?
Replies
2
Views
921
Shotgunner51
Shotgunner51

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom