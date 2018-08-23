One of the Dongfeng CSK131 light armoured vehicles donated to the FACA by Poly Technologies. Source: Central African Presidency The Central African Armed Forces (FACA) has received over 120 assorted vehicles donated by the United States and China. President Faustin-Archange Touadéra received more than 70 vehicles with a value of over USD15 million from the Chinese company Poly Technologies on 8 August. The vehicles included Dongfeng EQ2050 4×4 tactical vehicles and Dongfeng CSK131 4×4 protected vehicles, which are Chinese versions of the US Humvee. Several Steyr 6×6 utility trucks, Iveco ambulances, firefighting trucks, and water carriers, as well as engineering vehicles such as bulldozers, tractors, and graders, were also delivered, according to Defence Minister Marie Noëlle Koyara. These new vehicles will be used to equip newly trained FACA units that are being deployed throughout the country to improve security, notably to Bouar, Dekoa, and Bambari. The US handed over 48 vehicles with an overall value of USD8.5 million to Touadéra on 6 August. The presidency said the vehicles included 42 Toyota Hilux 4×4 pickups outfitted with communications equipment and six Renault K380 utility trucks, with nine tanker trucks of unspecified make to be delivered at a later date. Want to read more? For analysis on this article and access to all our insight content, please enquire about our subscription options at ihsmarkit.com/janes To read the full article, Client Login (203 of 324 words) https://www.janes.com/article/82440/central-african-military-receives-new-equipment