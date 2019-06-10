CENTCOM : Iran possesses one of most capable militaries in the Middle East

I think this is the US Central Command is absolutely wrong. In fact Iran, if not the most, is one of the most capable militaries in Western Asia, but actually say military force goes beyond what is usually demonstrated, I mean, the military for strategic reasons, they do not always reveal or disclose all the power, all the means, they may have in their possession.

And so I think the Iran's military power, is much, much more powerful than what is demonstrated, what is seen, what is perceived in those calculations, and that's one thing. For one mentioned another point, and that is at the tactical level. Iran, as we know, has a great army of modern drones, it has short and mid range ballistic missiles which are precise.

At the strategic level, I think, Iran, in fact has entered into space, enjoys a great deal of deterrence by long range ballistic missiles, which are precise again, all of which are developed domestically so they are technologies that are unknown, really, to others. That again creates risk and uncertainty, makes outcomes not calculated.

The third point, last but not least, I want to mention, I want to talk about moral issues involved because I think they are very important in the strategy. I think not only Iran have strategically and tactically and tactically has the upper hand also morally has the upper hand in the region. Let me quote Professor Matt Mearsheimer, he's a he's a(n) international relations theorists.

If you look around, it's clear to all of us that the United States has been the principal source of murder and mayhem in the region. So I think the transformation of all of those, you know, liberal ideas of (the) founding fathers in practice into fascism, and this, this philosophical and moral degeneracy is the moral force behind the legitimacy of resistance. Very powerful. And again, that is not, they cannot be gauged or calculated or measured.

If we look, for instance, to the Vietnam example, we look to the Yemeni example we realize how much, how important, your forces are. Just very quickly i want to to say what is said is the fact that I should say, the United States does not know anything about the Islamic Republic's true capabilities