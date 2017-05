Under heavy armed guard and artillery and air force on call, the Pakistani census teams entered border villages of Killi Luqman and Killi Jihangir.Census teams came under heavy fire from Afghan border police on 5th of may,killing one FC personnel and 11 villagers. Since then the border crossing of Chaman-Spin Boldak has been closed. NATO supplies re-routed to Torkham and Afghan demands of removing Pakistani soldiers from the villages have been rejected.