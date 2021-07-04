Cement sales surge on housing boom, high PSDP spending Overall dispatches jump 20pc to 57.45m tonnes in 2020-21.

Cement exports also saw an increase of 19pc from 7.847m tonnes during FY20 to 9.314m tonnes in FY21.A 13pc growth was recorded in June 2021 as compared to June 2020. Total cement dispatches during June 2021 were 5.211m tonnes as against 4.623m tonnes during the same month of last year. Local cement dispatches in June 2021 increased to 4.668m tonnes as against 3.834m tonnes in June 2020, up by 22pc. Exports dropped by 31.12pc to 542,622 tonnes in June 2021 from 787,842 tonnes in June 2020.Domestic cement dispatches in the North region during June 2021 jumped by 14pc to 3.859m tonnes from 3.384m tonnes in June 2020. Exports swelled by 338pc to 201,540 tonnes in June 2021 from 46,025 tonnes in June 2020.In the South region, domestic cement sales grew by 79.35pc to 808,490 tonnes during June 2021 from 450,792 tonnes in June 2020. Exports from South, however, decreased by 54pc to 341,082 tonnes in June 2021 from 741,817 tonnes in June 2020.Coal prices are showing significant upward trend as the C&F cost during financial year ended on 30th June 21 has increased to $140 per tonne from $60 per tonne same period last year, he said. Along with coal prices, electricity tariff and furnace oil prices have also soared thus pushing up overall cost of production by around Rs110 per 50 kg bag compared to same period last year, he added.