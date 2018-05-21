Cement exports rise 5.6pc YoY in July-Aug By APP -September 27, 2020088 ISLAMABAD: Cement exports from the country witnessed an increase of 5.60 per

Cement exports rise 5.6pc YoY in July-Aug

BySeptember 27, 202088: Cement exports from the country witnessed an increase of 5.60 per cent during the first two months of the ongoing financial year (FY 2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last FY.The country exported cement worth US$44.540 mn during July-August (2020-21) against exports worth US$ 42.149 mn during July-August (2019-20), showing a growth of 5.60 per cent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).In terms of quantity, data shows exports increased by 29.35 pc by going up from 1,064,154 metric tons to 1,376,536 metric tons.Meanwhile, on a YoY basis, exports increased by 28.93pc during the month of August 2020 as compared to the same month of last year.On a MoM basis, exports, however, decreased by 5.85pc.