What's new

Cement exports increase 11.79pc in 4MFY21

Morpheus

Morpheus

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 5, 2017
2,176
-1
4,688
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
HEADLINES
November 26, 2020
Cement exports increase 11.79pc in 4MFY21



ISLAMABAD: The export of cement witnessed an increase of 11.79 per cent during the first four months (July-Oct) of the current financial year (FY21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

According to details, Pakistan exported cement worth $150.544 million in July-Oct FY21 as compared to the exports of $94.409 million in July-Oct FY20, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Thursday.

Meanwhile, cement exports also increased 20.31pc to $63.890 million on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in October 2020, as compared to exports of $27.636 million in Oct 2019.

Similarly, on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the export of cement rose 19.65pc in Oct 2020, as compared to the exports of $27.788 million in Sept 2020.

profit.pakistantoday.com.pk

Cement exports increase 11.79pc in 4MFY21

ISLAMABAD: The export of cement witnessed an increase of 11.79 per cent during the first four months (July-Oct) of the current financial year (FY21) as compared to the corresponding period of last yea
profit.pakistantoday.com.pk profit.pakistantoday.com.pk
-------------------
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom