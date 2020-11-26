HEADLINES
November 26, 2020
Cement exports increase 11.79pc in 4MFY21
ISLAMABAD: The export of cement witnessed an increase of 11.79 per cent during the first four months (July-Oct) of the current financial year (FY21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.
According to details, Pakistan exported cement worth $150.544 million in July-Oct FY21 as compared to the exports of $94.409 million in July-Oct FY20, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Thursday.
Meanwhile, cement exports also increased 20.31pc to $63.890 million on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in October 2020, as compared to exports of $27.636 million in Oct 2019.
Similarly, on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the export of cement rose 19.65pc in Oct 2020, as compared to the exports of $27.788 million in Sept 2020.
