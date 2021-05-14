Male celebrities whose stylish outfits stood out this Eid

Sheheryar Munawar

Take a look at our favourites from around the internet!Eid brings with it more than just colours, festivities, food and joy — a big part of the celebrations are the clothes. Everyone wants to look their best, and we're sure everyone did. Here's our collection of the best dressed men on Pakistani Instagram this Eid.Resident heartthrob Sheheryar Munawar is back at it, and he's throwing our Eid clothes goals into a 180 degree frenzy with a black kurta. He made the cut just for the experimental nature of his dressing.The kurta is more square and baggy than the ones we've seen so far — we can't tell if that's a coincidence or intentional — and features spaced out embroidery along its border and neckline and some box-like designs in the middle. It also extends to his sleeves. His brother wore the same kurta in red, and we think they both pulled it off pretty well.