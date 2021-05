Celebrities whose stylish outfits stood out this Eid

Top Eid Outfits of Pakistani Influencers & Actresses

Hemayal Attique’s Pastel Ensemble

Maya Ali’s Classy Frock

Sarah Khan’s Refreshing Pick

Humna Raza’s Simple Look

We know Eid is almost here, and that’s exactly you are looking for inspiration. Well, you are at the right place! We have compiled this list of the best looks from Eid of 2020 for you guys to take a look at. So dive right in and get your planning started for Eid 2021!Hemayal Attique is a wonderful influencer who has started a blog called Her and Hem with her sister Hira Attique. She posts daily content like Outfit of the Day and makeup tutorials and posts about her outings with her friends and family.Here she is seen adorning a pretty pink ensemble for Eid celebrations. This one fits perfectly with 2021 as it is made up of all the pastel colors that are in this year. As Eid is moving into springtime now, such colors will work perfectly with the theme of the season. Going for a simple lawn suit with just a little bit of embroidery will be your best bet!Suit: Maria B Shoes: Insignia Shoes Maya Ali is currently one of the top actresses of the Pakistani tv and film industry due to the success of her filmsandShe has made a comeback on television after a few years with the drama serialand people love her portrayal of the protagonist.She can be seen wearing a classy sleeveless cooper and gold frock below. This one is wonderful as it is floor length. It is the perfect amalgamation of a western gown and traditional desi gorgeousness. For our ladies who are not used to wearing eastern clothing, you can go for this mixture of western and eastern wear to feel more comfortable. Here are some more of the best looks from Maya Ali’s Wardrobe Suit: Faiza Saqlain Sarah Khan is an up-and-coming Pakistani actress who has made a name for herself because of drama serials such asandHowever, she is not only a great actress but also a true fashionista. Her dressing sense is top-notch, and this can also be seen by her clothing in the drama serialShe is wearing a light and refreshing aqua shade of blue that looks wonderful with her skin tone. The dress’s cut is similar to Maya Ali’s, but this one has been made using plain chiffon with embroidery on top, while the latter was made using cotton-like fabric. Hence Sarah Khan’s look is more fancy and ideal if this is your first Eid right after marriage.Suit: Farah and Fatima Humna Raza is a dentist and a blogger who is loved by many. Her Instagram account, which acts as her blog, is filled with posts about marriage, work, and motherhood. She is a great example of how a woman can manage her married life along with her job effectively and still excel at both.This effortless and last-minute look should help calm you down if you are looking for dresses just a few days before Eid. You are sure to find such a simple suit on the page linked below or other similar pages. This should make you realize that Eid is not only about going extra, but it can be celebrated simply too. Sometimes life gets so busy that you are left with no choice but to let go of Eid planning and figure out something last minute.Suit: Silayi Pret