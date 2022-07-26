Celebrations Erupt in Pakistan for PTI's (and Coalition Member win) in Punjab

AZADPAKISTAN2009
ELITE MEMBER
- Sep 8, 2009
- 35,018
- 66
- Country
-
- Location
-
Congrats to Pervais Ilahi
MQM should be relegated to the dustbin of history. Better if the awam pushes them out to the sea!The pressure needs to build now to force MQM to split from PDM , people of Karachi put pressure on MQM due to floods and rains in Karachi
Karachi and Sindh can do it
سیدھا ڈسٹ بن میں نہیں پہلے اسکو استعمال کریں گے پی ڈی ایم کے خلاف پھر پھینکیں گے ۔کوئی نیا کونڈوم بھی پھینکتا ہے کیا ؟MQM should be relegated to the dustbin of history. Better if the awam pushes them out to the sea!
MQM should be relegated to the dustbin of history. Better if the awam pushes them out to the sea!
Khan should do a jalsa everyday in Karachi different areas for at least a week. Then it should be interior Sindh. He should go directly for PPPs jugular and cut it of with a Buzzsaw.MQM/PPP is dead in Karachi. Inkay loog tak shakalein chupa rahay hain Karachiites. Koi agar dikh gaya toe pitengay ye log, waisay hi log tapay howay hain, ghar doob gaye barish mein, bijli/current lagnay se 17 loog mar gaye.
Sir ye new nai hai jaga jaga surakh hain dihan se istemaal karain!سیدھا ڈسٹ بن میں نہیں پہلے اسکو استعمال کریں گے پی ڈی ایم کے خلاف پھر پھینکیں گے ۔کوئی نیا کونڈوم بھی پھینکتا ہے کیا ؟
need to break at least 5 n-mpas, get them to resign and run on pti tickets in a by election. otherwise nangi league baithay gee nahi, but will try to break pti/q mpas and have the gov issue a vote of confidence. to PE. potentially spelling trouble.Alhamdolillah.
Ghuroor or takabbur se door raha jaye.
Agay aur challenges hain. Electronic Voting Machines, Prevent RTS rigging™ in next general elections, get rid of Noonie ECP chairman.
Punish the facilitators/perpetrators/abettors of regime change operation, punish the responsible behind firing 35,000 shelling on unarmed peaceful civilians.
MQM should be relegated to the dustbin of history.
No need for same mistake againneed to break at least 5 n-mpas, get them to resign and run on pti tickets in a by election. otherwise nangi league baithay gee nahi, but will try to break pti/q mpas and have the gov issue a vote of confidence. to PE. potentially spelling trouble.