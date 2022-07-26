What's new

Celebrations Erupt in Pakistan for PTI's (and Coalition Member win) in Punjab

Alhamdolillah.

Ghuroor or takabbur se door raha jaye.

Agay aur challenges hain. Electronic Voting Machines, Prevent RTS rigging™ in next general elections, get rid of Noonie ECP chairman.

Punish the facilitators/perpetrators/abettors of regime change operation, punish the responsible behind firing 35,000 shelling on unarmed peaceful civilians.
 
We have but only partially win a battle. Yeh haram khor jaamtain abbi or saazain kerin gi with their benefactors. Woah jo sub sa bara harami jo Dubai bhag gaya ha us ka illaj be kerna para ga. N league to bohat phela farig ho chuki hoti, asal kanjar Zardari ha jis sa Inshallah Sindh or Karachi ko Azaad kerwana ha. Yeh apni Zindagi main Bilawal ko PM to nahi albata Jail jata zaroor dekha ga inshallah.
 
1658860210148.png
 
Enigma SIG said:
MQM should be relegated to the dustbin of history. Better if the awam pushes them out to the sea!
Click to expand...

MQM/PPP is dead in Karachi. Inkay loog tak shakalein chupa rahay hain Karachiites se. Koi agar dikh gaya toe pitengay ye log, waisay hi log tapay howay hain, ghar doob gaye barish mein, bijli/current lagnay se 17 loog mar gaye.
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
MQM/PPP is dead in Karachi. Inkay loog tak shakalein chupa rahay hain Karachiites. Koi agar dikh gaya toe pitengay ye log, waisay hi log tapay howay hain, ghar doob gaye barish mein, bijli/current lagnay se 17 loog mar gaye.
Click to expand...
Khan should do a jalsa everyday in Karachi different areas for at least a week. Then it should be interior Sindh. He should go directly for PPPs jugular and cut it of with a Buzzsaw.

Imran Khan said:
سیدھا ڈسٹ بن میں نہیں پہلے اسکو استعمال کریں گے پی ڈی ایم کے خلاف پھر پھینکیں گے ۔کوئی نیا کونڈوم بھی پھینکتا ہے کیا ؟
Click to expand...
Sir ye new nai hai jaga jaga surakh hain dihan se istemaal karain!
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
Alhamdolillah.

Ghuroor or takabbur se door raha jaye.

Agay aur challenges hain. Electronic Voting Machines, Prevent RTS rigging™ in next general elections, get rid of Noonie ECP chairman.

Punish the facilitators/perpetrators/abettors of regime change operation, punish the responsible behind firing 35,000 shelling on unarmed peaceful civilians.
Click to expand...
need to break at least 5 n-mpas, get them to resign and run on pti tickets in a by election. otherwise nangi league baithay gee nahi, but will try to break pti/q mpas and have the gov issue a vote of confidence. to PE. potentially spelling trouble.
 
fna said:
need to break at least 5 n-mpas, get them to resign and run on pti tickets in a by election. otherwise nangi league baithay gee nahi, but will try to break pti/q mpas and have the gov issue a vote of confidence. to PE. potentially spelling trouble.
Click to expand...
No need for same mistake again
 

