What's new

CEC Raja backs next elections after census

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
13,438
19
28,159
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Says ECP taking all possible measures to ensure transparency
1670443201272.png

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Wednesday said that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is ready for digital delimitations for next general elections in Pakistan.

Addressing an event in Islamabad, he said that delimitations will be carried out once the census is timely completed and approved by Council of Common Interests (CCI).

Raja said that delimitations require at least three to four months to complete.


He added that ECP is taking all possible measures to bring transparency and assured of improved oversight in the next general elections.

The measures will increase the confidence of the people in ECP, said Sikandar Raja.

CEC further said that the local government (LG) elections in Punjab had been delayed due to continuous changes in local government laws.
www.samaaenglish.tv

CEC Raja backs next elections after census

Says ECP taking all possible measures to ensure transparency
www.samaaenglish.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

muhammadhafeezmalik
Imran Khan tried to secretly meet CEC
2
Replies
21
Views
840
Jango
Jango
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ECP summons PTI leaders for contemptuous remarks against CEC
2
Replies
18
Views
634
truthseeker2010
T
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Punjab Assembly approves resolution calling for CEC Sikander Sultan Raja's resignation
Replies
3
Views
300
Enigma SIG
Enigma SIG
Norwegian
ECP will always make decisions 'fearlessly', vows CEC Raja
Replies
4
Views
335
Ballal
Ballal
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
'Fear of foreign funding case': PML-N, PPP castigate Imran Khan after he accuses CEC
Replies
11
Views
443
khail007
K

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom