What's new

Ceasefire at the LoC violated 5/3/2021

Smoke

Smoke

FULL MEMBER
Oct 4, 2016
701
0
1,093
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Since this is coming from Indian media, please apply the following actions to get the actual story:

1. Roles should be reversed, in this case, India says Pak violated ceasefire, which means it was actually India.

2. Multiply any figure released by the media, by five. Example: 20,000,000 covid cases would actually be 100,000,000.

Feel free to continue this list
 
Tomcats

Tomcats

FULL MEMBER
Jan 24, 2020
556
0
699
Country
Pakistan
Location
Indonesia
Multiple accounts i have seen are posting contradictory information so from what i can gather is that, there was indeed a ceasefire violation, however what it consisted of is unknown, some say a single to four bursts of small arms fire and other (more unreliable imo) sources say an 'exchange happened'. I am leaning on it being probably a random burst of fire.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 8, Members: 3, Guests: 5)

Similar threads

Zarvan
What prompted India-Pakistan ceasefire pact along Kashmir border?
2 3 4 5
Replies
65
Views
3K
H!TchHiker
H!TchHiker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom