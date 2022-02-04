Ceasefire Along LOC Continues Since India Negotiated from Position of Strength: General Naravane

General MM Naravane said, "Ceasefire on LoC (with Pak) continues to hold as we negotiated from position of strength. Developments on our Northern borders adequately underscored, requirement of ready & capable forces, with an optimal component of Boots on Ground, backed by modern technology."
Thank you Bajwa sahab for enforcing a ceasefire at LOC right when India was getting thrashed by China at LAC
Amazing strategic insight
CoAS MM Naravane asserts ceasefire on LoC continues to hold, avers negotiations being done
Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane said that the ceasefire on LoC with Pakistan continues to hold as the negotiation was done from a position of strength.
www.republicworld.com
Thank you Bajwa sahab for enforcing a ceasefire at LOC right when India was getting thrashed by China at LAC
Amazing strategic insight