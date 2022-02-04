Ceasefire Along LOC Continues Since India Negotiated from Position of Strength: General Naravane

Try to understand the difference between STRATEGIC INTERESTS of the state and events that can't really hurt us





Afghanistan had a government that was actively planning against Pakistan, supporting terrorists and separatists, linking up with our main enemy, allowing them a base of operations, all with the overview of a superpower





Right!!!!

And we fcuked them all





Kabuli regime gone

NDS destroyed

Multiple afghan enemies distraught

Decades of Indian investment and planning destroyed

A superpower outwitted

Blah blah blah



So then we started to use our position to put pressure on a incoherent Taliban to start targeting our enemies in Afghanistan



Any IDIOT could predict that they wouldn't just sit around and let us hunt them down





So they are now throwing everything they have against us

Because if they do nothing, they all die



This is is horrible I'm sure you agree, but this is EXACTLY what our strategic planners PREDICTED and EXPECTED and now the plan is to continue wiping them out, destroying them in Afghanistan not just by death but by degrading their communities





So they will hit us, and we will hit them but now they have a collapsed Afghanistan where we have carte blanche to go hunting, we will slowly degrade their resources and the worth of the ISI will once again be shown









India has China's knee on it's neck on the LAC (ALL PLANNED)



SO India has backed off the LOC whilst we can concentrate on this fallout which we expected