Ceasefire Along LOC Continues Since India Negotiated from Position of Strength: General Naravane

Areesh

Areesh

Mar 30, 2010
General MM Naravane said, "Ceasefire on LoC (with Pak) continues to hold as we negotiated from position of strength. Developments on our Northern borders adequately underscored, requirement of ready & capable forces, with an optimal component of Boots on Ground, backed by modern technology."

CoAS MM Naravane asserts ceasefire on LoC continues to hold, avers negotiations being done

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane said that the ceasefire on LoC with Pakistan continues to hold as the negotiation was done from a position of strength.
Thank you Bajwa sahab for enforcing a ceasefire at LOC right when India was getting thrashed by China at LAC

Amazing strategic insight :tup:
 
S

Shehryar Ashraf

Aug 18, 2021
Areesh said:
General MM Naravane said, "Ceasefire on LoC (with Pak) continues to hold as we negotiated from position of strength. Developments on our Northern borders adequately underscored, requirement of ready & capable forces, with an optimal component of Boots on Ground, backed by modern technology."


CoAS MM Naravane asserts ceasefire on LoC continues to hold, avers negotiations being done

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane said that the ceasefire on LoC with Pakistan continues to hold as the negotiation was done from a position of strength.
Thank you Bajwa sahab for enforcing a ceasefire at LOC right when India was getting thrashed by China at LAC

Amazing strategic insight :tup:
Bajwa Doctrine in full effect really.
avoid a conflict at all costs.
Note that what I am saying is NOT flamebait, merely criticism. and does not require a warning.
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

May 29, 2012
There is a ceasefire on LOC because China turned up and slapped India on LAC

For years they thought two front war wasn't possible


Then they got pushed out of Afghanistan and beaten by China it was in their interest to keep LOC quite when initially in the last few years the Indians thought they could out muscle us but they failed



For Pakistan with the fall of multiple enemies in Afghanistan there was ALWAYS going to be a expected fallout (what you are seeing now) and it wants to take control of that fallout before heating up the LOC again
 
Vapnope

Vapnope

Nov 11, 2015
Areesh said:
General MM Naravane said, "Ceasefire on LoC (with Pak) continues to hold as we negotiated from position of strength. Developments on our Northern borders adequately underscored, requirement of ready & capable forces, with an optimal component of Boots on Ground, backed by modern technology."


CoAS MM Naravane asserts ceasefire on LoC continues to hold, avers negotiations being done

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane said that the ceasefire on LoC with Pakistan continues to hold as the negotiation was done from a position of strength.
Thank you Bajwa sahab for enforcing a ceasefire at LOC right when India was getting thrashed by China at LAC

Amazing strategic insight :tup:
Just to add another dimension here, the same people claim that they enjoy the upper hand in China-India clash, so...
 
Areesh

Areesh

Mar 30, 2010
hussain0216 said:
There is a ceasefire on LOC because China turned up and slapped India on LAC
Great idea

Since China is thrashing India we would give India comfort of ceasefire from our side and would only heat up LOC when things would cool down at LAC again

Surely that makes perfect sense

Vapnope said:
Just to add another dimension here, the same people claim that they enjoy the upper hand in China-India clash, so...
But whose genius idea was it to give India comfort at LOC right when it was under immense pressure at LAC after decades??

Whose "doctrine" was it?
 
Cryptic_Mafia

Jun 17, 2021
daily dose of hopium to tame mitrrrrunn!!!

man indians are boring!

i think babu would be still alive if he was a keyboard warrior tweeping about glorious leader Siri Modi g!
 
kingQamaR

Sep 14, 2017
Just wait and see

India will shortly start firing indiscriminately on Loc to help Baluchistan terrorists when we start hunting them

India had taken a break after the licking they got of china in Ladakh

Our Army’s top job is not for Bajwa it’s to much for him- I think !
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

May 29, 2012
Areesh said:
Great idea

Since China is thrashing India we would give India comfort of ceasefire from our side and would only heat up LOC when things would cool down at LAC again

Surely that makes perfect sense
MULTIPLE enemies were defeated in Afghanistan

To some of you, you fail to see the MASSIVE strategic VICTORY that Pakistan scored over so many different states including India


Our strategic planners PREDICTED the fall out, for example what did you think TTP and Balauchi terrorists were going to do when their leaders were being killed and NDS and state collapsed?????????


So this backlash and attacks were ALWAYS predicted and PREDICTABLE,


I know it's frustrating
I know we can level a million accusations about air support and drone support


But all this was PLANNED

This situation now needs our concentration


It's NOT India doing anything
It's NOT Afghanistan

It's a direct result of us fcuking up our enemies in Afghanistan and then starting multiple assignations of their leadership


We are at WAR and this is the fall out we EXPECTED

SO it's in our interests to keep LOC on the back burner whilst we mop up
 
Areesh

Areesh

Mar 30, 2010
hussain0216 said:
MULTIPLE enemies were defeated in Afghanistan

To some of you, you fail to see the MASSIVE strategic VICTORY that Pakistan scored over so many different states including India


Our strategic planners PREDICTED the fall out, for example what did you think TTP and Balauchi terrorists were going to do when their leaders were being killed and NDS and state collapsed?????????


So this backlash and attacks were ALWAYS predicted and PREDICTABLE,


I know it's frustrating
I know we can level a million accusations about air support and drone support


But all this was PLANNED

This situation now needs our concentration


It's NOT India doing anything
It's NOT Afghanistan

It's a direct result of us fcuking up our enemies in Afghanistan and then starting multiple assignations of their leadership


We are at WAR and this is the fall out we EXPECTED

SO it's in our interests to keep LOC on the back burner whilst we mop up
We didn't need to keep LOC on back burner when we were conducting massive operations in FATA along with smaller operations in rest of the country

But when all these operations ended we decided to put LOC at backburner while India was under immense pressure from China

Sahi hai bhai. Jaisai tum khush ho jao :tup:
 
Salza

Salza

Dec 20, 2014
So in PDF, we are exporting Indian side of misleading narrative.

Mods please delete this troll thread @waz
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

May 29, 2012
Areesh said:
:lol:
Try to understand the difference between STRATEGIC INTERESTS of the state and events that can't really hurt us


Afghanistan had a government that was actively planning against Pakistan, supporting terrorists and separatists, linking up with our main enemy, allowing them a base of operations, all with the overview of a superpower


Right!!!!
And we fcuked them all


Kabuli regime gone
NDS destroyed
Multiple afghan enemies distraught
Decades of Indian investment and planning destroyed
A superpower outwitted
Blah blah blah

So then we started to use our position to put pressure on a incoherent Taliban to start targeting our enemies in Afghanistan

Any IDIOT could predict that they wouldn't just sit around and let us hunt them down


So they are now throwing everything they have against us
Because if they do nothing, they all die

This is is horrible I'm sure you agree, but this is EXACTLY what our strategic planners PREDICTED and EXPECTED and now the plan is to continue wiping them out, destroying them in Afghanistan not just by death but by degrading their communities


So they will hit us, and we will hit them but now they have a collapsed Afghanistan where we have carte blanche to go hunting, we will slowly degrade their resources and the worth of the ISI will once again be shown




India has China's knee on it's neck on the LAC (ALL PLANNED)

SO India has backed off the LOC whilst we can concentrate on this fallout which we expected
 
Areesh

Areesh

Mar 30, 2010
hussain0216 said:
Try to understand the difference between STRATEGIC INTERESTS of the state and events that can't really hurt us


Afghanistan had a government that was actively planning against Pakistan, supporting terrorists and separatists, linking up with our main enemy, allowing them a base of operations, all with the overview of a superpower


Right!!!!
And we fcuked them all


Kabuli regime gone
NDS destroyed
Multiple afghan enemies distraught
Decades of Indian investment and planning destroyed
A superpower outwitted
Blah blah blah

So then we started to use our position to put pressure on a incoherent Taliban to start targeting our enemies in Afghanistan

Any IDIOT could predict that they wouldn't just sit around and let us hunt them down


So they are now throwing everything they have against us
Because if they do nothing, they all die

This is is horrible I'm sure you agree, but this is EXACTLY what our strategic planners PREDICTED and EXPECTED and now the plan is to continue wiping them out, destroying them in Afghanistan not just by death but by degrading their communities


So they will hit us, and we will hit them but now they have a collapsed Afghanistan where we have carte blanche to go hunting, we will slowly degrade their resources and the worth of the ISI will once again be shown




India has China's knee on it's neck on the LAC (ALL PLANNED)

SO India has backed off the LOC whilst we can concentrate on this fallout which we expected
:lol:
 
