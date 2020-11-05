What's new

CDWP Approved 4 Projects Worth Rs. 3.69 Billion

Morpheus

Morpheus

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 5, 2017
2,852
-1
6,830
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
CDWP Approved 4 Projects Worth Rs. 3.69 Billion

Posted 17 mins ago by ProPK Staff



Central Development Working Party (CDWP) meeting on Wednesday chaired by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan. CDWP approved 04 projects worth Rs. 3.69 billion and agreed for 02 projects worth Rs. 33.49 billion.
Senior officials from Planning Commission and federal ministries/divisions also participated in the meeting while representatives from provincial governments participated through video conference.


Projects related to Health, Physical Planning & Housing, Education, and Mass Media were presented in the meeting.
Three projects related to health were presented in the meeting.

“Construction of 50 Bedded Hospital Including Hostels, Residential Accommodation, Medical Equipment, Ambulances & other Vehicles at Pasni” worth Rs.508.20 million was approved by CDWP. This project will provide medical treatment facilities to the common people in Pasni including its surrounding areas at minimal cost and also includes construction and residential accommodation for doctors and paramedical staff.

CDWP agreed for the project namely “Sehat Sahulat Program 2nd Revision” worth Rs. 31935.005 million. This project envisages the provision of social health protection against catastrophic health expenditure to all marginalized families of Pakistan living below the poverty line of USD2.00 per day. Sehat Sahulat Program is under implementation in all districts of Pakistan including districts of Balochistan, Punjab, AJK, Gb and Islamabad Capital Territory.

It also agreed for another Project titled “Japanese Grant Assistance for COVID-19 Response” worth Rs. 1562.40 million. This project envisages the procurement of critical care medical equipment and supplies for the up-gradation of existing healthcare facilities all over the country. In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, this project’s funding will be extended by the Government of Japan.

A project related to Physical Planning & Housing presented in the meeting namely “Environment, Social Safeguard & Design Studies to prepare Sub-Project of SOP-II of Karachi Water & Sewerage Services Improvement Project” worth Rs. 661.76 million was approved in the meeting.
The Environment and Social safeguard studies and design are identified by the environmental and social policy of the AIIB and the World Bank as prerequisites for securing sustainable funds for water supply and sewerage infrastructure development, proposed under component 2 of the project.
A project related to Mass media presented titled “Development Communications 2nd Revised” worth Rs. 616.401 million was approved by CDWP. The project is for the promotion and projection of development projects, policies, and programs of the Government.

Mass Media section also presented one Position Paper namely “PTV Terrestrial Digitalization DTMB Demonstration Project” worth Rs. 3756.918 million, which was approved in the meeting.

A project related to the Education Government of Balochistan named “Establishment of Cadet College, Kharan, Balochistan” worth Rs. 1908 million was approved in the meeting.
CDWP approved two more Position papers namely “Contraction of Small Storage Dams in District Khuzdar” worth Rs. 3056.07 million and “26 MW Shagharthang Hydropower Project, District Sakrdu” worth Rs. 8616.01 million.

propakistani.pk

CDWP Approved 4 Projects Worth Rs. 3.69 Billion

Central Development Working Party (CDWP) meeting on Wednesday chaired by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan. CDWP approved 04
propakistani.pk propakistani.pk
--------------------------------
 
Morpheus

Morpheus

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 5, 2017
2,852
-1
6,830
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
CDWP Approves Two Projects Worth Rs. 3.25 Billion

Posted 2 seconds ago by ProPK Staff



The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, in Islamabad on Monday.


CDWP approved two projects worth Rs. 3.25 billion and agreed on one concept clearance proposal worth Rs. 808 million under the JICA for further proceeding.

Secretary Planning, Mathar Niaz Rana, Senior officials from Planning Commission, and Federal Ministries/Divisions also participated in the meeting while representatives from Provincial Governments participated through video links.

Projects related to Devolution and Area Development and Water Resources were presented in the meeting. A project related to Devolution and Area Development was presented in the meeting. The project, namely “Tor Gar Integrated Development Project,” worth Rs. 202.80 million, was approved by the CDWP.

The project aims to make the area accessible for the local administration by providing better infrastructure facilities (DWSS, Irrigation Channels) and alternate source of income, through good agriculture practices and natural resources management, which will improve the living standards of the people at the grass-root level and also create an environment conducive for economic development.

CDWP also approved the project related to Water Resources presented in the meeting, namely “Construction of Small Storage/Delay action Dam in District Khuzdar, Balochistan,” worth Rs. 3056.075 million.

This project aims to ensure the storage of floodwater rising of the groundwater table, protection of agriculture lands located at the downstream of proposed dams, schemes will provide safety against the flood damages problems. The project will also improve the socio-economic conditions of the people in the area. The scope of this project envisages the construction of ten small dams at different locations in District Khuzdar, Balochistan.

The forum also approved one Concept Clearance Proposal under the JICA, namely “Up-gradation and Modernization of the Flood Forecasting & Warning System for Lai Nullah Basin in Islamabad-Rawalpindi,” worth Rs. 808.00 million.

propakistani.pk

CDWP Approves Two Projects Worth Rs. 3.25 Billion

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan,
propakistani.pk propakistani.pk
++++++++++++++++++++++
 
Morpheus

Morpheus

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 5, 2017
2,852
-1
6,830
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
CDWP Approves Four Projects Worth Rs. 6.8 Billion

Posted 5 seconds ago by ProPK Staff


Business
The meeting also recommended a project worth Rs. 43.32 billion to ECNEC

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved four projects worth Rs. 6.8 billion and recommended another project worth Rs. 43.32 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration.


CDWP meeting, held in Islamabad on Monday, was chaired by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan. Secretary Planning, Mathar Niaz Rana, Senior officials from Planning Commission and Federal Ministries and Divisions also participated in the meeting while representatives from Provincial Governments participated through a video link.
Projects related to Energy, Information Technology, Transport, and Communications were presented in the meeting.

A project presented in the meeting related to Energy, namely “16 MW Hydro Power Project Naltar-III, Gilgit,” worth Rs. 6199.493 million was approved by the CDWP.

The object of the project is to construct a 16 MW Hydropower project to transmit energy to Gilgit through the existing 66 kV transmission line of Naltar-V for meeting the power requirements of Gilgit Town and its surrounding areas.

Three projects related to Information Technology were presented in the meeting. The first project, namely “Feasibility study for Establishing of Jiddat Investment and Support Fund,” is worth Rs. 84.200 million.
The second project, titled “Feasibility study and consultancy for Development of STZ (Special Technology Zones) in Pakistan,” is worth Rs. 165 million. Whereas, the third project was “High Impact Skills Boot Camp,” which is worth Rs. 420.011 million. The project aims to train 200 IT professionals in 4 critical emerging technologies i.e;
  1. Cloud Computing
  2. Artificial Intelligence
  3. Machine Learning
  4. BlockChain
The emphasis is to develop a core group pf trainers and high valued highly skilled professionals that could provide training to local human resources later in the critical emerging technologies
CDWP approved all three Information Technology projects.
Ministry of Communications presented the project related to Transport and Communications, titled “Sialkot (Sambial) – Kharian Motorway,” worth Rs. 43328.552 million. This project was referred to ECNEC for further approval.

The project envisages of construction of a 69-km long 4-lanes wide Sambial-Kharian Motorway with structures to be constructed for 6-lanes. It will be a divided controlled access road with 0.6 m New Jersey Barrier as median and having a Right of Way of 100m.

In his concluding remarks, Secretary Motahar Niaz Rana appreciated and acknowledged the efforts of the officers of the Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives for conducting the weekly meetings of CDWP with utmost diligence.

propakistani.pk

CDWP Approves Four Projects Worth Rs. 6.8 Billion

The meeting also recommended a project worth Rs. 43.32 billion to ECNEC
propakistani.pk propakistani.pk
++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom