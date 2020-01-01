What's new

CDS General Bipin Rawat is Worried about Pakistan Again Amid India China Tensions

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
4,720
20
11,274
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
According to an Indian News outlet"

India has also been facing a lot of trouble along the border, from its neighbours China, Pakistan and Nepal. The tensions are very high between India and China with the armed forces of both nations getting into an exchange a couple of months back, resulting in casualties on both sides. Ever since this clash happened along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), in the Ladakh region, India has been concentrating on building up its troops at the forward bases along the border.

With the standoff still in place with China, India's Chief of Defence Staff - General Bipin Rawat has warned Pakistan against taking any advantage of this situation. India's standoff with China is along the Eastern Sector, so the warning goes to Pakistan to not try any "misadventure" in the Western Sector. General Rawat has stated that Islamabad could suffer "heavy losses", should it try anything against India. While issuing this warning, CDS Rawat also mentioned that New Delhi is well prepared and has a strategy in place for handling Pakistan, if it creates any trouble along the Western front.

Gen. Bipin Rawat recently addressed the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum through video conference and made these comments there. He also said, "If any threat develops around our northern borders, Pakistan could take advantage of that and create some trouble for us." CDS Rawat also added, "Therefore, we have taken adequate precaution to ensure that any such misadventure by Pakistan is sorted and they are not able to succeed in their mission. In fact, they may suffer heavy losses should they attempt any misadventure. The proxy war unleashed by Pakistan blocked India's efforts at regional integration besides fomenting terrorism against India and exploiting our diverse faultlines." He also commented on China's economic and military cooperation with Pakistan, especially in Azad Kashmir.

www.galatta.com

India warns Pakistan against taking advantage of Indo-China border clash!

India's Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat has warned Pakistan to not think of taking any advantage over the Indo-China border clash!
www.galatta.com www.galatta.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Supercruising First day of General Bipin Rawat as CDS. Indian Defence Forum 32
The BrOkEn HeArT Indian has "military option" to deal with China if talks fail-: CDS Rawat Indian Defence Forum 54
crankthatskunk India China Faceoff: 'Befitting Reply To Any Chinese Provocation' Rajnath Singh Meets CDS Gen Rawat Central & South Asia 15
Pakistani Fighter India Defence Minister's meeting with CDS and three chiefs over Indian Defence Forum 37
khansaheeb IAF to Buy 83 more Tejas fighters from HAL instead of foreign jets, CDS Rawat says Indian Defence Forum 153
I Indian Navy will push ahead with plan for 3rd aircraft carrier despite CDS’ reservations Indian Defence Forum 14
undercover JIX India looking to set up separate theatre command for J&K: CDS Gen Rawat Indian Defence Forum 2
jaibi Pakistan denounces Indian CDS statement Kashmir War 2
Imran Khan india is running ‘Deradicalization Camps’ for Kashmiris. admits CDS gen rawat Central & South Asia 14
undercover JIX Indian CDS Gen Bipin-India Has Camps To Counter Radicalisation: Big Reveal Indian Defence Forum 7

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top