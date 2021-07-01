What's new

CDS Bipin Rawat: I want to make Tibet a buffer country between China and India

KARMA!

CDS Bipin Rawat's big statement on Tibet, China may shake the sesame seeds

Nov 02 2021 12:43 PM

New Delhi: CDS Bipin Rawat on Sunday sent a big message about the Indian Army. He has stressed that the army needs to be deployed on disputed borders throughout the year. In his address, Rawat also launched a scathing attack on China. He mirrored China referring to Sardar Patel.

According to Bipin Rawat, Sardar Patel always saw Tibet as an independent country. They wanted to make it a buffer country to prevent border conflict between China and India. Rawat claimed that sardar's letter to Pandit Nehru mentions this. Sardar Patel was a visionary, he had always dreamt of an independent Tibet. They wanted to make Tibet a buffer country. This is also mentioned in the correspondence between Sardar Patel and Jawaharlal Nehru.

Now it is necessary to know two things here. First, this buffer country is a country that is located between the two countries where conflict has been going on for a long time. In such a situation, buffers try to reduce tensions between other countries through the country. On the other hand, china has always described Tibet as its part, and when Bipin Rawat describes Tibet as independent through Sardar Patel's statement, China's sesame seeds are bound to be blamed.

CDS Bipin Rawat's big statement on Tibet, China may shake the sesame seeds

New Delhi: CDS Bipin Rawat on Sunday sent a big message about the Indian Army. He has stressed that the army needs to be deployed on dispute..|News Track
GS Zhou said:
According to Bipin Rawat, Sardar Patel always saw Tibet as an independent country. They wanted to make it a buffer country to prevent border conflict between China and India. Rawat claimed that sardar's letter to Pandit Nehru mentions this. Sardar Patel was a visionary, he had always dreamt of an independent Tibet. They wanted to make Tibet a buffer country. This is also mentioned in the correspondence between Sardar Patel and Jawaharlal Nehru.
Surprisingly, many Indians say that China stabbed them in the back and betrayed them in 1962, but before that India supported the 1959 Tibetan uprising and allowed the Dalai Lama asylum after the uprising failed , at the same time they use the policy of moving forward as a way to ignore China's opinion and try to incorporate many new territories into India.

If the PLA did not have absolute superiority and quickly crush the Tibetan uprising in 1959, it is possible that Tibet would gain independence with Indian support, like Bangladesh in 1971.
 
he dead now... paying for his sins
 
God is fair and will act upon evil who lied and big mouth with punishment. Good and righteous people will be rewarded with good long life. :enjoy:

Evil Indian who always lied and make empty promise with all kind of bragging. Beware of Karma! :enjoy:
 
