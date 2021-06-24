beijingwalker
CDC weighs in on rare heart inflammation following the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines l GMA
A CDC advisory panel said the benefits of a coronavirus vaccine far outweigh the risk of myocarditis in young people, but the FDA still plans to add a warning to the mRNA vaccines.
