CDC says half of US adults now fully vaccinated against COVID-19

CDC says half of US adults now fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Although vaccination rates vary by state, half of U.S. adults are now fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
WASHINGTON – Half of U.S. adults are fully vaccinated for COVID-19, according to data published Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vaccination rates still vary by state, however. And officials have stressed that the coronavirus will continue to spread in communities with lower levels of vaccinations.

At least 25 states have fully vaccinated at least half of their adult residents.

President Joe Biden has set a goal of getting at least one shot into the arm of 70% of adults by July 4.

More than 60% of adults have now had at least one shot.

“This is a major milestone in our country’s vaccination efforts,” said Andy Slavitt, the White House senior advisor on COVID-19 response.

For those still on the fence about whether to get vaccinated, Slavitt encouraged them to “do yourself a favor” and talk to a doctor or pharmacist about any concerns.

“Don’t let some guy on Facebook answer your question when good answers are available,” he said.

New coronavirus cases have fallen dramatically as adults have gotten vaccinated.

Memorial Day weekend will be a test of whether the nation can avoid the spikes in infections that occurred after holidays, before vaccines were widely available.

"If you are vaccinated, you're protected, and you can enjoy your Memorial Day," said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky. "If you're not vaccinated, our guidance has not changed for you. You remain at risk of infection. You still need to mask and take other precautions."
 
Tai Hai Chen said:
Vaccine don't work against mutated strains. They need new vaccine every year like with influenza.
Click to expand...
Why are you almost always Mr. negative? Every time something good is mentioned, you seem to be a Debbie downer about it.

So back to topic, This is good news obviously. Would like to see it even more hopefully soon.

of course there will always be those QAnon type of nut jobs who will never get it.

Having my second Pfizer shot in a couple weeks.
 
KAL-EL said:
Why are you almost always Mr. negative? Every time something good is mentioned, you seem to be a Debbie downer about it.

So back to topic, This is good news obviously. Would like to see it even more hopefully soon.

of course there will always be those QAnon type of nut jobs who will never get it.

Having my second Pfizer shot in a couple weeks.
Click to expand...
Half of people won't get vaccine. Half get vaccine is already very high. Go to China and Russia less than a quarter get vaccine because they don't trust government. Americans generally trust government more than people in other countries trust government.
 
Tai Hai Chen said:
Half of people won't get vaccine. Half get vaccine is already very high. Go to China and Russia less than a quarter get vaccine because they don't trust government. Americans generally trust government more than people in other countries trust government.
Click to expand...
It's only been available for all adults since the end of April so hitting 50% in a few weeks is amazing.
 
