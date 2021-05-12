Hamartia Antidote
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 17, 2013
- 23,364
- 24
- Country
-
- Location
-
CDC says half of US adults now fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Although vaccination rates vary by state, half of U.S. adults are now fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
www.usatoday.com
WASHINGTON – Half of U.S. adults are fully vaccinated for COVID-19, according to data published Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Vaccination rates still vary by state, however. And officials have stressed that the coronavirus will continue to spread in communities with lower levels of vaccinations.
At least 25 states have fully vaccinated at least half of their adult residents.
President Joe Biden has set a goal of getting at least one shot into the arm of 70% of adults by July 4.
More than 60% of adults have now had at least one shot.
“This is a major milestone in our country’s vaccination efforts,” said Andy Slavitt, the White House senior advisor on COVID-19 response.
For those still on the fence about whether to get vaccinated, Slavitt encouraged them to “do yourself a favor” and talk to a doctor or pharmacist about any concerns.
“Don’t let some guy on Facebook answer your question when good answers are available,” he said.
New coronavirus cases have fallen dramatically as adults have gotten vaccinated.
Memorial Day weekend will be a test of whether the nation can avoid the spikes in infections that occurred after holidays, before vaccines were widely available.
"If you are vaccinated, you're protected, and you can enjoy your Memorial Day," said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky. "If you're not vaccinated, our guidance has not changed for you. You remain at risk of infection. You still need to mask and take other precautions."