What's new

CDC says coronavirus to be under control in US by July as long as people continue to be vaccinated

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
7,431
2
10,264
Country
United States
Location
United States
oronavirus infections could be driven to low levels and the pandemic at least temporarily throttled in the United States by July if the vast majority of people get vaccinated and continue with precautions against viral transmission, according to a strikingly optimistic paperreleased Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.


The report comes as administration officials and leaders in many states are sounding more confident that the country can return to a degree of normalcy relatively soon. President Biden on Tuesday announced a new vaccination goal, saying he wants 70 percent of adults to have had at least one dose by July 4.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday the modeling results give Americans a road map out of the pandemic — so long as they continue to get vaccinated and maintain certain mitigation strategies until a “critical mass of people” get the shots.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2021/05/05/pandemic-under-control-this-summer/
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 0, Guests: 5)

Similar threads

F-22Raptor
Covid cases fall sharply in U.S., vaccine campaign “monumental achievement”
2
Replies
18
Views
405
8888888888888
8
beijingwalker
Biden's coronavirus advisor says the U.S. should go into national lockdown for four to six WEEKS to avoid 'covid hell' and the administration can borr
2
Replies
17
Views
1K
tower9
T
beijingwalker
U.S. reports record 67,400 single-day spike of new coronavirus cases
Replies
0
Views
268
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
scope
Was Coronavirus an Engineered Biological Attack on China by America
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
121
Views
16K
Oldman1
O
Daniel808
#TrumpPandemic is Now Trending in American and Worldwide
2
Replies
29
Views
2K
Daniel808
Daniel808

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom