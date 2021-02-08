CDA Recovers 350 Kanal of State Land in Islamabad
Posted 1 hour ago by Darakhshan Anjum
The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has recovered 350 kanals of government land during an anti-encroachment operation conducted last week in Sector I-15/4.
The apex civic authority claimed that it has recovered the sector after sixteen years and arrested those who interfered in the operation.
The CDA enforcement department deputy director, assistant directors, and other officers took part in the operation to recover the land from the land mafia who had occupied it for years and constructed a house, boundary wall, shades for animals, and other buildings in the vicinity.
Prior to this, CDA demolished a home, boundary wall, and three kitchens in Bari Imam and an under-construction house, eleven rooms, and two houses in Panjgraan.
On 30 January, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan directed the relevant authorities to take immediate and strict action against the land mafia.
CDA razes illegal structures on Islamabad sessions court premises
Jahangir Aslam On Feb 8, 2021 Last updated Feb 8, 2021
ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has razed illegal structures built on the premises of the District and Sessions Court in the wee hours of Monday.
The CDA enforcement team along with the police party retrieved government land in Islamabad after demolishing the illegal chambers built in the premises of the District and Sessions Court.
The chambers were constructed outside the court of the District and Sessions Judge.
Earlier on January 30, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the concerned authorities to take immediate and stern action against land mafia.
Talking to a delegation of parliamentarians and members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf who had called on him in Sahiwal that day, PM Imran had vowed to bring the criminal elements to justice and stop the exploitation of poor and the vulnerable segments of the society.
On the occasion, he had directed that open Kutcheries be conducted to resolve the problems of people on priority basis. He had said that special focus will be given to the welfare of the poor.
Lawyers turn violent after demolition of illegal chambers in Islamabad
Jahangir Aslam On Feb 8, 2021 Last updated Feb 8, 2021
ISLAMABAD: The demolition of illegal chambers in district and sessions court in Islamabad has made lawyers furious who later stormed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) building and tortured police officials, staff and journalists, ARY News reported on Monday.
The lawyers turned violent after the demolition of illegal chambers in the district and sessions court of Islamabad. The outrageous lawyers entered into chamber of IHC chief justice and started vandalising assets.
A large number of protesting lawyers outside the building started hurling stones while raising slogans against the district administration and IHC chief justice. The lawyers tortured ARY News reporter and his team members to stop the coverage of the incident.
The outrageous crowd also tortured deputy registrar Chaudhry Shafiq after entering into his chamber after breaking the door. Later, they managed to enter into the IHC CJ’s chamber and pushed him out of his chamber.
Many lawyers, security officials and ARY News journalists sustained injuries after being subjected to torture by the protestors. The injured persons were given first aid by the rescue officials present on the location.
A heavy contingent of police forces rushed to the high court’s building and closed entrance and exit routes. Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat and DIG Operations Afzal have also arrived in the high court.
