CDA/Islamabad likely to announce Rs308 billion budget

CDA likely to announce Rs308 billion budget Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority is likely to announce record Rs308 billion surplus budget for the fiscal year 2022-23.This will be the first ever budget of CDA not based on auction...

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is likely to announce record Rs308 billion surplus budget for the fiscal year 2022-23.This will be the first ever budget of CDA not based on auction receipts. Auctions have only been proposed to maintain constant supply of commercial space in the city.The board meeting of the CDA was informed on Thursday that revised estimates for 2021-22 are still closing with a surplus of nearly Rs68 billion. Meanwhile for 2022-23 the estimates are Rs308 billion. Primary source are revenue generating projects of CDA.Amongst the agenda of the meeting, was presentation on CDA receipts and expenditures for 2022-23. Under section 43 of CDA ordinance this is required to be submitted in February each year. The same stands submitted today.How PTI changed Islamabad CDA is amazing. From Rs50b budget to Rs308b in few years.