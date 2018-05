The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is ready to implement its 2008-09 plan of moving the Army’s General Headquarters (GHQ) from Rawalpindi to Islamabad. Over a thousand acres of land in Islamabad will be allotted to the army for the construction of the GHQ and other military offices. On December 19th a high-level meeting, chaired by Member Estate Khushal Khan, took place at the CDA headquarters in which important decisions were taken regarding the allotment of land to the army. The meeting was attended by CDA officers and army officers of Defense Complex Islamabad (DCI).A local media outlet was told by a CDA official that issues regarding allotment of 138 acres of land for an office complex were discussed in detail. The official told that the allotment letter, that wasn’t issued due to an outstanding annual ground rent of Rs. 84 million, will now be issued and the ground rent will be waived off because the CDA was obliged to hand over the land to the army.The allotment letter will be provided once the army pays off the remaining amount.CDA Member Estate Khushal Khan said:Regarding the resettlement of locals of the area, he said:Demarcation of Military LandInformation regarding the proper demarcation of military farmland in the Margalla Hills has been sought by the MoD through an official letter to the CDA.Mayor of Islamabad, Sheikh Anser Aziz, said:The letter by MoD asks for the details to be “provided without any further delay”.