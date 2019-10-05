CDA approves PC-Is of five development projects ISLAMABAD: The city managers on Monday approved PC-Is of five development projects worth billions of rupees. The...

ISLAMABAD: The city managers on Monday approved PC-Is of five development projects worth billions of rupees.The Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) Development Working Party (DWP) that met here at CDA headquarters with Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed in the chair discussed and approved PC-Is of five projects.The new projects include development of Forestry Park, installation of digital water flow meters and development of Park Enclave III, a housing scheme, CDA had launched in September this year by selling around 1,000 plots of various sizes. This scheme is extension of Park-Enclave Housing Scheme on Park Road.The CDA-DWP discussed the PC-I worth Rs3.76 billion for development of the housing scheme. However, the DWP directed the CDA to divide the project in two phases and develop infrastructure in first phase while in next phase it should focus on construction of parks and mosques, etc. Sources in CDA said that the civic agency will soon call tender for development of the housing scheme as it had acquired land for the project.The DWP also approved PC-1 worth Rs18.9 billion for expansion of Expressway from Koral to G.T. Road along with construction of service roads. However, the sources said since work on PWD underpass and expansion of Korang Bridge was already under way, therefore, the civic agency is not in mood to start the expansion of expressway anytime soon.They said that approval of PC-I was a good step as now CDA required no further approval and it could start the expansion project whenever it had sufficient funds.The CDA officials said that the meeting also approved a project worth Rs166 million for installation of water flow meters on water supply lines in Islamabad. The sources said that under this project, the CDA would install 150 digital meters on starting and end points of water supply lines and at tubwells to keep a check on water supply. Sources said that CDA received around 70 million gallon daily (mgd) on paper, from three sources, Simly Dam, Khanpur Dam and from tubewells. The sources, however, said that in fact, CDA was not receiving the said volume of water because of theft, mismanagement and leakage of water. The installation of meters a positive step, the sources said. In addition to this, the CDA after a gap of over two decades is also going to get two mgd water from Rawal Dam.The meeting also discussed and approved a project for consultancy service for feasibility and designing of slaughterhouse in sector I-14/4. This project is being discussed for the last one decade but it could not move beyond the feasibility study. However, the DWP approved PC-1 worth around Rs20 million for engaging services of consultant for feasibility, designing, etc.The meeting also approved PC-I worth Rs113 million for setting up first ever Forest Park in Islamabad on 350 acre of land in Malpur area. According to the PC-I, the park will provide an environment close to nature to people. The CDA will also install over 50 security cameras in this park. However, the DWP directed the CDA to reduce numbers of cameras and also procure drone camera facility for this park.