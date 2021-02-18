CCP Set to Punish Ghee and Cooking Oil Manufacturers Over Price Hike

Lastly, without prejudice to our rights, we would like to draw your kind attention to the pendency of the proceedings before the Lahore High Court in Writ Petition No. 70942 of 2019 titled “M/s Shujabad Agro Industries (Private) Limited, etc vs Province of Punjab” wherein the issue of price fixation is sub judice. The Honorable Lahore High Court has vided its order dated 22.11.2019 passed a restraining order therefore, in light of the subject matter of the Letter being sub judice before the Honorable Lahore High Court, CCP is requested to withdraw the Letter forthwith.