CCC presided by COAS held at GHQ- ISPR

Pakistan Ka Beta
FULL MEMBER
- Aug 7, 2019
- 1,155
- 2
- Country
-
- Location
-
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Internal security, situation along Eastern Border, LOC and IOJ&K discussed - CCC at GHQ.
|Pakistan Army
|20
|Zarb-e-Azab: apolitical operation. CCC
|Pakistani Siasat
|1
|Nepalese Gurkha Soldier Commits Suicide at President of India Residence
|Indian Defence Forum
|4
|Afghan "1st Vice President" Claims Peshawar as Afghan Territory
|Afghanistan Defence Forum
|39
|Serbia president Aleksandar Vučić and Trump
|China & Far East
|1
|Czech President calls Senate speaker Milos Vystrcil's Taiwan trip a "boyish provocation"
|Europe & Russia
|6
|27th Feburary heroes being awarded medals by President Arif Alvi right now.
|Pakistan Air Force
|4
|Newly Declassified Tapes Reveal Ex-US President Richard Nixon Hated Indians
|Central & South Asia
|5
|A
|Messi confirms staying at Barcelona but rages at president
|Sports
|1
|President Nixon's opinion on Indians
|Central & South Asia
|4